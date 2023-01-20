SAYRE — Robert Packer Hospital announced the recent births that took place at the hospital.
Born to Sarah and John Merrill, Jr of Wyalusing, a baby girl, Annalise Hope, on Dec. 11.
Born to Joslyn Kinner and Gavin Dyal of Towanda, a baby boy, Sabastian, on Dec. 11.
Born to Desiree Cole and Garrison Schrader of Troy, a baby boy, Levi Matthew, on Dec. 12.
Born to Jenna and Robert Peterson, Jr of Ulster, a baby boy, Graham Warren, on Dec. 13.
Born to Shannon and Brooks Gleckner of Canton, a baby boy, Jack Lee, on Dec. 14.
Born to Ellijo Higley of Mildred, a baby boy, Maverick Nicholas, on Dec. 14.
Born to Taylor and Colin MacWhinnie of Columbia Cross Rds, a baby boy, Jett Allen, on Dec. 14.
Born to Brittney and Jacob Mays of Columbia Cross Rds, a baby girl, Avery Imaui, on Dec. 17.
Born to Angelina Cook and Logan Monger of Towanda, a baby boy, Luxton, on Dec. 20.
Born to Devonne Pratt and Brandon Carl of Rome, a baby boy, Beckett Brooks, on Dec. 20.
Born to Ramsey Weeks and Chance Feltz of Columbia Cross Rds, a baby boy, Mathias, on Dec. 21.
Born to Cassandra Cooper and Troy Stone of Wyalusing, a baby boy, Cash Aaron, on Dec. 21.
Born to Brittany Mader and Jonathan Fiske, Jr of Wyalusing, a baby girl, Violet Jae, on Dec. 21.
Born to Stephanie and Randy Eddy of Lowman, a baby boy, Kolton Leigh, on Dec. 22.
Born to Kiersten and Curtis Hale of Wyalusing, a baby boy, Rowan Fulmer, on Dec. 23.
Born to Nikki and Jacob Jayne of Mansfield, a baby girl, Mazikeen Angel, on Dec. 23.
Born to Shelby Coolbaugh and Taimar Mosley of Wysox, a baby boy, Jarvish Joseph-Lee, on Dec. 23.
Born to Rachel and Michael VanHousen of Waverly, a baby boy, Michael Fay, on Dec. 24.
Born to Devin Friedman and Brandon Brown of New Albany, a baby boy, Orion Chase, on Dec. 24.
Born to Maryalice and Vincent Drake of Gillett, a baby girl, Peyton Loretta, on Dec. 24.
Born to Alexis and Joshua Hover of Candor, a baby girl, Molly Ann, on Dec. 24.
Born to Kassandra Taylor and Timothy Wood of Watkins Glen, a baby boy, August Taylor, on Dec. 26.
Born to Kelly Mundy and Nick Rutherford of Columbia Cross Rds, a baby girl, Rylie Ann, on Dec. 27.
Born to Selena Allen and Dominic Seelye of Lockwood, a baby boy, Thorsen Micheal, on Dec. 29.
Born to Ashley and Adam Bostwick of Athens, a baby boy, Bryce Eugene, on Jan. 4.
Born to Heather Mikalajunas and Jason Williams of Towanda, a baby boy, Miles Stephen, on Jan. 4.
Born to Katie and Joby Springsteen of Endicott, a baby girl, Maizie June, on Jan. 7.
Born to Jenelle and Shane Donnelly of Milan, a baby boy, Baker David, on Jan. 11.
Born to Diana and Timothy Vandenburg of Nichols, a baby boy, Grayson Reid, on Jan. 11.
Born to Skylar and Anthony Torres of Elmira, a baby girl, Alaina Vera, on Jan. 11.
Born to Alesha Uettwiller and Cullen Nauta of Nichols, a baby girl, Delilah Nicole, on Jan. 12.
Born to Taniya Blanding and Matthew Butler of Bath, a baby girl, Grace Evelyn, on Jan. 12.
Born to Megan and Robert Colthart of Waverly, a baby girl, Amelia Rose, on Jan. 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.