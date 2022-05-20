EAST SMITHFIELD — An East Smithfield was jailed last week after Pennyslvania State Police said he strangled a woman in a vehicle on Peas Hill Road in Smithfield Township.

According to state police, Ronald Kelley, 56, was charged with strangulation and aggravated assault following the incident, which occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. on May 11.

Kelley was subsequently arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox and jailed in lieu of $85,000 bail, police said.

