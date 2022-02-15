Tioga County Sheriff: Bmillz raid stemmed from 'illegal sale of marijuana'

WAVERLY — Law enforcement officials from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and State Police executed search warrants last Friday on three Bmillz locations.
Bmillz is one of several “sticker stores” located throughout the region. Sticker stores are cannabis gift shops take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law — known as the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) — which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana. Bmillz is one of four such stores on Broad Street in Waverly.
Bmillz has seven total locations, including sites on Broad Street in Waverly, state Route 17C in Owego and North Main Street in the Village of Nichols. Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard confirmed Tuesday that all three of those Tioga County locations were searched at approximately 10 a.m. Friday. Additionally, the residential apartment located above the Waverly location was searched as well.
“The investigation was initiated after many complaints from citizens alleging that there was unlawful activity occurring at those locations,” Howard said. “The investigation produced information indicating that that each location, doing business as ‘Bmillz’ was unlawfully selling marijuana.”
Howard further stated that the searches of the three locations “yielded cannabis and concentrated cannabis product in excess of what is allowed in New York State as well as large amounts of cash.”
“The Nichols location had equipment used in the production of concentrated cannabis as well as products in various stages of production,” Howard said. “The search warrant for the apartment above the Waverly location, which was executed by the Tioga County SWAT Team, yielded finished product as well as equipment and chemicals used in the processing of marihuana into concentrated cannabis oil/resin.”
Howard added that most of the concentrated cannabis products were packaged “in a manner to mimic products commonly marketed to children.”
Howard said the evidence is still being processed and criminal charges are anticipated as a result of the investigation.
The search warrants were executed the same week that the New York Office of Cannabis Management announced that cease and desist letters were being issued to “businesses suspected of illegally selling cannabis, including the practice of ‘gifting.’”
Those who fail to comply with the letter “risk the opportunity to get a license in the legal market as well as substantial fines and possible criminal penalties,” state officials said.
