United Way annual campaign raises $500K

Elaine Elliott was the recipient of this year’s Kerri Strauss Community Impact Award. Pictured, from left, are United Way Board President Aimee O’Connor, Elliott, Strauss, and Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese.
TOWANDA — In front of a large crowd in a packed banquet room of the Towanda Golf Club on Wednesday, representatives of the United Way of Bradford County were proud to announce that its latest annual campaign reached half a million dollars.
The announcement was shared during the United Way’s annual campaign celebration, which highlights workplace partners and local nonprofit organizations coming together for the good of the community as the United Way itself celebrates its 45th anniversary.
The $500,000 raised through the campaign will be split among the over-50 local organizations that United Way supports. Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese explained that one of the key ways that the campaign raises money for the community is through workplace partnerships, which gives employees of local businesses the option of having a minimum of $1 come out of each paycheck for United Way.
During the celebration, board president Aimee O’Connor introduced Cheseapeake Energy representatives as the campaign’s corporate sponsor, and also welcome representatives of the next campaign’s sponsors, UTLX of Sayre.
O’Connor also highlighted the 26 Day of Caring projects that took place across Bradford County last year, and noted that the United Way is preparing to begin its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program next year — primarily in the Valley and Towanda areas — and opening it up to the rest of the county in 2025. The program will perform tax services to local residents, including seniors, for free.
Smith-Reese and O’Connor also welcomed back former and longtime executive director Kerri Strauss to present the second annual Community Impact Award that bears her name.
This year, Elaine Elliott was named the Kerri Strauss Community Impact Award winner. Elliott has been a board member since 1992 and continues to serve the United Way in numerous capacities.
“She has truly been one of the pillars of our organization,” said O’Connor. “And it’s because she cares so deeply for her community. She is the reason so many people give to the United Way, because they know that money will be well-spent.”
“You guys are the glue — our businesses, our donors, our community,” stated a teary-eyed Elliott. “Thank you to everyone, and here’s to another 45 years of success.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.