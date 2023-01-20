TOWANDA — James R. Nasatka, Esquire, First Assistant District Attorney of Bradford County, Pennsylvania, announced his intent to run for District Attorney after the announcement of current District Attorney Albert Ondrey that he will retire at the end of 2023.
Below is Nasatka’s announcement in full:
The 37-year old Nasatka was born in Easton, Pa., and lived the majority of his life in Mount Bethel, Pa., a small village in Northampton County. As the son of a police officer, he long held an interest in the field of law enforcement and was taught a sense of justice for most of his life. He graduated from the now-closed Pius X High School in Bangor, Pa., third in his class. He then obtained an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Northampton Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. He then graduated from Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg in 2014. While in law school, he was an intern for The Honorable Richard Lewis and then a certified legal intern for The Dauphin County Public Defender’s Office. Upon returning to his hometown after law school, he opened a solo practitioner law office in Easton, which later moved to Allentown, before joining the firm of Santos Law Group, P.C. His primary areas of practice were criminal defense, family law and landlord tenant, as well as small claims civil law.
In 2020, he applied for an opening in the Bradford County District Attorney’s office and was hired as an Assistant District Attorney. He applied because it has always been his goal to become a criminal prosecutor to help citizens, especially of small communities like the one he grew up in. He moved to Sayre with his fiancee and is currently planning to look into buying their first home.
He helped keep the office running and protecting the citizens of Bradford County during the tumultuous time of Chad Salsman during his legal proceedings. He continued working in the office when Albert Ondrey was then appointed and later elected through a special election to fill out Salsman’s term. When then First Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher left the office to become the Assistant Chief Public Defender, in the spring of 2022, he was chosen by Attorney Ondrey to be the First Assistant District Attorney and currently serves in that capacity.
“During the term of Attorney Ondrey, crime has significantly decreased in Bradford County,” Nasatka said. “We now have staffed police departments, and a fully staffed Drug Task Force. I want to become your District Attorney to continue that progress. I hope to continue to utilize the task force to intercept the flow of controlled substances both within the county, and into the county via the New York border. I will continue to fight for justice as Attorney Ondrey does by fighting to incarcerate the major dealers and distributors and find appropriate options for the addicts they create to feed their business.
“I will also fight to bring justice to our local businesses both big and small when their business is compromised by crime,” he continued. “Attorney Ondrey has assembled a skilled office team of attorneys, staff, and a Victim Witness Coordinator that now has an larger office with a conference room for greater ease and privacy in meeting with victims, witnesses, and law enforcement to ensure justice for our county. I intend to continue to continue to use that team to help victims and witnesses feel safe and secure in meeting with members of our office. I bring over six years of legal experience in criminal law as well as a lifetime of living and operating in a small town.”
