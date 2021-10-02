Guthrie observes Childhood Obesity Month

SAYRE — The Guthrie Weight Loss Center observed the conclusion of Childhood Obesity Month with a presentation about the disease and how to fight it on Thursday.
According to the CDC, childhood obesity is prevalent in 19.3 percent of children and adolescents — about one in six people.
The month of September is recognized as Childhood Obesity Month to bring awareness to the issue.
Dr. Verlyn Warrington, Director of Bariatric Medicine at Guthrie, said the events of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused an uptick in patients seen over the past 18 months, as children have been consistently confined to their homes.
“This year, we are definitely seeing an increase in the number of patients we’ve seen in terms of children and adolescents,” she said. “They have been snacking more, or they haven’t been moving as much.”
Warrington said eating snacks between meals has been a key driver in that uptick.
“It’s not necessarily that we’re not having great meals, but because there’s so much time locked in the house where the children are not actively being engaged,” she said. “There’s a lot of mindless snacking.”
Warrington did not discourage snacks, but said they should be nutritious foods rather than processed.
“I like to say ‘If it comes in a bag that crinkles, don’t eat it,’” she said.
Additionally, Warrington noted that oftentimes, children that suffer from obesity do not eat many nutritious foods in general, for a variety of reasons.
“There are a lot of quick, convenient foods that are marketed to children,” she said. “There are lots of very busy parents who tend to have convenience foods, and there is easy access to the non-nutritious, fast food type meals.”
According to Warrington, a balanced meal should consist of one source of protein, a portion of fats and carbohydrates, and two handfuls of vegetables.
“Eat a lot of different colors,” she said. “You’ll get good nutrition and really good calorie control.”
Warrington also encouraged families to do some sort of physical activity as a group, such as a walk outside or even dancing.
Perhaps the biggest message Warrington wanted to convey is that childhood obesity will affect a person’s health in the long term, and encouraged parents to attack it directly rather than letting it play out.
“We want to have parents be more aware that this is an issue for children. It’s not just a matter of size, it’s a matter of health,” she said. “And so, just like taking care of a child’s cold or diabetes or hypertension, paying attention to a child’s weight and keeping them in a healthy range is just as important.”
