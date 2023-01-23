TOWANDA — A Gillett woman was found guilty by a Bradford County jury Friday of theft of a wallet that contained cash.
Roni M. Vanness, 38, of Gillett, Pennsylvania, was found guilty of Theft by Unlawful Taking and Theft of Property Lost, Mislaid, or Delivered by Mistake, according to First Assistant District Attorney James Nasatka. The jury deliberated for approximately one hour before returning the verdict, he added.
Nasatka explained that the verdict follows an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police into a reported theft of a wallet in Ridgebury Township, Pennsylvania on June 25, 2021. The victim reported that she and her husband were shopping at a fireworks store in Ridgebury Township and upon leaving and almost arriving home, the victim realized that her wallet was missing, police said.
The victim searched her purchase bags and her car and could not locate the wallet. At that time she returned to the fireworks store where Vanness was working and inquired as to the wallet, said police.
Vanness acknowledged seeing the wallet but said that she had given the wallet, which contained approximately $1,200 in cash, as well as identification cards and credit cards belonging to the victim, to her friend in the parking lot, said police. Vanness stated that she mistakenly believed that the wallet belonged to her friend. Vanness then contacted her friend who refused to return the wallet or its contents. Troopers were able to recover the cash in the exact amount reported missing by the victim from Vanness’s friend. The victim’s wallet and identification were never recovered.
At trial, Vanness tried to argue that she was not guilty of theft because it was a mistake that she gave the victim’s wallet to her friend, Nasatka explained. However, the Commonwealth pointed out to the jury that a mistake of fact must be reasonable under the circumstances in order to negate criminal liability.
Vanness testified that she never opened the wallet to see if there was any identification, she never asked her friend if her friend was even missing her wallet before handing the victim’s wallet to her, and she never called the police to report that an unidentified wallet was left behind. Vanness also testified that she did not see her friend leave the wallet, he added.
Vanness is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 16 at the Bradford County Courthouse before the Honorable President Judge Maureen T. Beirne. Both convictions are graded as misdemeanors of the first degree. Vanness faces a potential maximum of five years of incarceration and a potential maximum fine of $10,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.