The spread of COVID-19 seems to be slowing throughout the Twin Tier area, as measurement of the confirmed case numbers show that there are fewer new cases reported in the past seven days than in previous weeks.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County has risen by 314 in the past week — 284 less than the previous week — according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. This brings the total number to 12,589 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Bradford County has risen by three in the past seven days, for a pandemic total of 188.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) has recorded 74 more confirmed cases in the past week — 90 less than the previous week — for a total of 2,716 since March of 2020. Athens (18810) was home to another 40 confirmed cases this week — 60 less than the previous week — for a pandemic total of 1,813. Lastly, Towanda (18848) saw another 39 confirmed cases in the past seven days — 41 less than the previous week — for a total of 1,572.
Six other Bradford County ZIP Code areas have had more than 500 confirmed cases since March of 2020. In the past week Troy saw an increase of 26 for a pandemic total of 995, Wyalusing increased by 18 for a total of 752, Canton increased by 27 for a total of 747, Gillett increased by 17 for a total of 614, and Rome increased by eight for a total of 581, and Ulster increased by 14 for a total of 519.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 23,114 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 75 in the past week. Another 2,952 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — 28 less than the previous week — while 9,919 residents have received a booster shot — an increase of 54.
Confirmed case numbers in Tioga County, Pa. have risen by 103 over the past week — 87 less than the previous week — for a pandemic total of 5,657.
In the same time, the county’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by two for a total of 186.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area (16901) has seen 31 more confirmed cases in the past seven days — 28 less than the previous week — for a total of 1,448 since March of 2020.
The Mansfield ZIP Code (16933) is the only other area in the county to report more than 500 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. In the past week Mansfield saw an increase of 12 for a total of 718.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 17,374 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 81 in the past week. Another 1,926 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 28 less than the previous week — and 7,775 have chosen to receive a booster dose — an increase of 75.
According to the New York State Department of Heath, Tioga County, N.Y. has seen a total of 10,186 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Tioga County Public Heath Department’s press release on Feb. 2, the number of new cases in the county as of Feb. 1 was 373 — 110 less than the previous week — while the number of active cases was reported as 241 — 33 less than the previous week.
Of the new cases, 62 were reported to be between zero and 17 years old, 255 between of 18 and 64 years old, and 56 were reported to be over the age of 65. Only seven cases were reported as hospitalized — one less than the previous week — and one new death was attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 28,497 are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — an increase of 134 in one week. Another 4,501 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 25 less than the previous week — and 13,138 have received a booster dose — an increase of 293.
According to data from the Chemung County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, Chemung County has seen 464 more confirmed cases in the past seven days — 326 less than the previous week — for a total of 21,135 since the pandemic began.
The county currently has 270 active cases, down 288 in one week. Of those active cases, only 62 are hospitalized, down six in seven days. Five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Chemung County bring the total to 198.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 49,005 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 202 in one week. Another 7,307 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — 60 less than the previous week — and 23,549 have received a booster dose — an increase of 424.
