Ready for a new slice of life

Cody Sackett

 Photo Provided Cody Sackett will warp up his high school career at Waverly’s graduation ceremony tonight.

WAVERLY — Tonight, Waverly High School senior Cody Sackett will graduate alongside his classmates and begin a new chapter.

“I’m going to miss the friends I’ve made and the friends I’ve had,” he said.

While attending high school during COVID-19, Sackett faced challenges head on. “It was a big change, but I wasn’t as anxious about it as I thought I was going to be,” he said.

The pandemic didn’t prevent him from accomplishing many things during his time at Waverly High School.

Sackett shared his culinary work with The Wolverine Den coffee shop at the high school.

“I’m happy with all the work I’ve done for the den, I’m going to miss that too,” he said.

Sackett served on the executive team and helped prepare an orderly succession in Den leadership.

Additionally, he created the concessions division and the culinary catering division as a part of special events. Sackett also created a brand new concessions menu that included the one-of-a-kind wolverine burger.

Sackett has also managed a staff ranging from 7-25 with the completion of dozens of events, including the budgeting, menu design, ingredient selection and purchase, kitchen management and preparation.

He integrated technology to concessions, including a POS system and virtual signage.

As a result of these accomplishments, Sackett increased sales by over 300 percent.

“Everything he does is nothing short of impressive,” said Assistant Principal Ryan Alo. “He created a culinary division at this school.”

Sackett will receive the Wolverine Den Student Manager’s Scholarship, paid for by the Wolverine Den in the amount of $1500.00, based on three years of management service on behalf of the administration of Waverly Central Schools and the Work Based Learning Program.

Sackett said he will attend SUNY Broome and major in culinary arts.

The Waverly High School graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Waverly Memorial Stadium.

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

Recommended for you

Load comments