HARRISBURG – The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, will begin accepting applications for grants funded by Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fees on Feb. 1, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw.
Eligible entities are encouraged to apply for the funding, which is paid for by natural gas drillers and allotted to the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund, Yaw said.
“Counties and municipalities across my senate district have seen the benefits of natural gas impact fee dollars in their communities,” Yaw said. “The fee has generated more than $2 billion in tax revenue to support state and local projects. This figure does not include the millions directed back through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund by the CFA for local environmental improvement projects. We established the Legacy Fund to ensure a portion of the funds collected support local environmental enhancement and conservation programs. I urge our local governments and other eligible entities to apply for this important funding.”
The Marcellus Legacy Fund was created by Act 13 of 2012 to provide for the distribution of unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities and commonwealth agencies. A portion of the fee revenue will be transferred to the CFA for statewide initiatives that will include abandoned mine drainage abatement; abandoned well plugging; sewage treatment; greenways, trails and recreation; baseline water quality data; watershed restoration and flood control.
Applications will be accepted until May 31. Eligible applicants with questions should call 717-787-6245.
