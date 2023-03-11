WAVERLY — A Waverly man is facing felony charges after allegedly pointing a handgun directly at a woman’s face on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by the Waverly Police Department, Michael C. DeFinis, 37, was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon, a second degree felony; reckless endangerment, a first degree felony; and misdemeanor menacing in the second degree after his involvement in the alleged incident.
DeFinis was arrested following police investigation into a domestic incident that allegedly occurred on March 9 at a residence on Ithaca Street in Waverly just prior to the time of arrest, police said.
Police shared that a female victim came to the Waverly Police Department for assistance and she reported just having a handgun pointed at her face by DeFinis during an argument.
Police added that the victim reported that while she was sitting in her vehicle outside the residence, DeFinis punched the driver’s side window and then made threats to kill her.
DeFinis then allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her face, police said. The victim was able to escape harm and left the residence, then reported the incident to Waverly police.
The Waverly Police Department shared that they arrested DeFinis without incident on March 9 shortly before midnight and was then transported to the Tioga County NY CAP Court in Owego to await further legal actions.
Police noted that two handguns were located and retrieved by police at the Waverly residence.
