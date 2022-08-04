Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
The following women are facing retail theft charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents on Elmira Street businesses:
Linda Lee Parks, 65, was charged with a felony-grade count of retail theft after allegedly stealing over $700 worth of cigarettes from Smart Choice Tobacco on Dec. 17, 2021.
Parks was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 15.
Kristen A. Seymour, 41, of Elmira was charged after allegedly attempting to steal over $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Aug. 3.
Seymour was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.
Illegally operating a vehicle
A Waverly woman was charged with a misdemeanor count of illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and several summary traffic offenses following her alleged role in an incident that took place on July 22 on Mile Lane Road in Athens Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Elizabeth Wasilewski, 38, was charged following a traffic stop.
Wasilewski is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.