SAYRE — In response to the questions some local business owners brought up at this month’s Athens Borough Council meeting regarding PennDOT’s Route 199 reconstruction project, the Morning Times reached out to PennDOT and shared those concerns.
When it came to the purported lack of communication from PennDOT and the project’s lead contractor, Kriger Construction, PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Maggie Baker said the organization has strived to be as transparent as possible.
“PennDOT provides weekly press releases regarding project updates, as well as answering any concerns or questions from businesses and the public,” Baker said. “In addition, the department has held a virtual public meeting prior to each construction season to review the upcoming construction plans with the public. These meetings were held on August 27, 2020; March 18, 2021, and March 10, 2022 and were announced by press release prior to the meeting being held.”
“The department also has a project page dedicated to the Route 199 Reconstruction Project which provides project information such as background, schedule, maps, phases, and the most recent virtual public meeting which was held on March 10, 2022. That website can be found at: Bradford County SR 199-010 (pa.gov).”
One complaint from local business owners has been the lack of an accessible entryway into their location when construction is happening there.
“There is an item in the contract to provide business’s temporary access for their patrons. These temporary accesses are constructed of stone and may not look like the existing access or permanent access points, as they are temporary while reconstruction is taking place in that particular phase,” the PennDOT representative said. “There may be a short time when the existing entrance is being removed or the temporary access is being placed. Business owners along with home owners are being notified when work is planned in front of their business or residence.”
When it came to the complaint about Kriger starting one part of the project and seemingly moving on before completing it, Baker explained that conflicts with local utilities is often to blame.
“Conflicts with local utilities such as sewer, water and gas systems have caused delays throughout the duration of the project. These delays caused Kriger Construction to move to alternate locations on the project to continue work while the conflict with utilities gets resolved so as to not delay the overall completion of the project,” Baker said.
“As with any construction project, there may be unforeseen circumstances that PennDOT and construction companies cannot control such as plant or equipment breakdowns, weather delays or utility delays,” she continued. “PennDOT meets with the contractor as well as municipal officials regularly to address any concerns and update the project schedule to ensure the project is completed on time. Each phase of the project has a set amount of days that it has to be completed. The goal of working on multiple phases at one time is an attempt to complete the project ahead of schedule.”
