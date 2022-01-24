The Spalding Memorial Library invites you once again to join in reflecting on the lives of cherished friends and community members who have passed on. Recent times have been particularly difficult for many. While our loved ones are gone from our lives, they live for us in our memories. The library celebrates those who have been remembered through donations to our memorial fund. Each of these gifts to the library has a lasting impact.
Elizabeth “Betty” Derstine passed away in July of 2020. Betty was known as a local real estate agent for Century 21 and America’s Choice real estate. She was married to Abraham Derstine for 61 years until he predeceased her in 2018. Betty was a member of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, and was an amateur rock collector. She was remembered by the Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club with the donation of the book Collecting Agates and Jaspers of North America.
Marolyn Campbell Cole passed in December 2020. She was a 1955 graduate of Athens High School. She and her husband, Arthur, enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his passing in 2018. Marolyn was a devoted caretaker of her family and also loved taking care of animals. In addition to dogs and cats, she kept horses, goats, and birds. She was also an avid genealogist and member of the Bradford County Historical Society. In 2008, she was named their “Historian of the Year.” Marolyn’s graduating class has given the book “Mango, Abuela, and Me” in her memory.
Jim Walter of Phoenix, Ariz. passed on in 2021. Jim grew up on a farm near Milan, and was a graduate of Athens High School. He went on to RIT, where he earned a degree in engineering. Later employed by IBM, he did work for NASA’s Apollo space program. Jim believed that “You can never take the farm out of the boy.” He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and in his retirement went to Canada to enjoy these pastimes. He was also fond of Doberman Pinschers, and worked with an organization that trained them to be therapy dogs for veterans. Jim was remembered by his graduating class, AHS Class of 1955. The book “The Complete Guide to Doberman Pinschers” was gifted in his memory.
January of 2021 saw the passing of Shirley M. Homan. Shirley is remembered for her kindness and devotion to her family. She was a graduate of Towanda High School and married Bob Homan in 1955. Together they raised five children. Shirley also had a career at Ames department store that spanned 26 years and touched many lives, up until the store’s closing. Shirley was remembered by Athens Borough employees and council members, the Rose Homan Lenox family (Kathy, David and Rosemary,) Protection Hose Company No. 1, Athens Borough fire board, and David and Lorraine Friedman and the May family.
Wallace “Nick” Nichols of East Smithfield passed away this past February. He was a graduate of Smithfield High School and Alfred State College. Well-known in the local farming community, he was a cattle dealer and part owner of the Valley Stockyards, Inc. Nick also worked as a bus driver for the Athens Area School District for 17 years. He was community-minded, serving as police chief and tax assessor for Smithfield Township. He was a charter member of the Tri-Township EMS, a volunteer firefighter for Smithfield Township, and an Athens Area School board member for 12 years. He was a 50-year member of the Mason Trojan Lodge #306. In addition, he volunteered as an assistant Boy Scout leader. Nick enjoyed traveling and snowmobiling. He loved spending time outdoors and with his family. The books “Fire Trucks on the Go” and “Duck on a Tractor” were given in Nick’s memory by Alex, Michael, and Lauren Walter.
In March, the Spalding Library suffered the painful loss of beloved trustee David M. May. Dave was an active and inspiring member of our community. A graduate of SRU High School, he went to Mansfield State Teachers College and Bucknell University. He worked as an educator in Elmira City Schools for 30 years. He and his wife CoAnn enjoyed 61 years together. In addition to his service on the library board, he was active on the Athens Borough Council and the County Board of Elections, and was a member of Athens United Methodist Church. He was also an active Mason, and a member of the Sayre ELKS Club. Golfing was one of his favorite pastimes, and he could often be found at the Club at Shepherd Hills. Dave also enjoyed traveling, and stories about his trips are some of our favorite memories of him at the library. As a team member of the “Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two” event, Dave will be missed as a reliable gatekeeper for the library’s grounds. Dave was remembered by Edward and Kathleen Jones, Francis “Skip” Roupp and Beth Schulze, Becky Williams, Arvid and Deb Johnson, and members of the Spalding Memorial Library Board. The book “The Gambling Man” by David Baldacci was given in his memory. His service to the community has been memorialized by the installation of the bronze butterfly sculpture next to the library porch this past summer.
Thelma “Trigger” J. Kinsman left us in April. She was a 1962 graduate of Sayre High School. Her career as an office manager spanned 40 years and included work at Guthrie Group and Bethany Village. Thelma cherished her family and adored her grandchildren. She served as president of the Athens High School Bulldog Football Booster Club. She was also an avid reader. Thelma was remembered by Lori Andreine, Mary Ann Suggs, Terry Murphy, and Melissa Johnson, and Edward and Kathleen Jones. The books “Pinkalicious,” “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” “Guess How Much I Love You,” and “When Grandma Gives you a Lemon Tree” have been given in her memory.
Also in April, Kourtney Frisbie Chausse of Beaufort, S.C. passed away unexpectedly. She was just 31 years old. Kourtney struggled with health issues from a young age, but she was supported by a loving family throughout her life. In addition to her parents and extended family, she leaves behind a devoted husband and young daughter. Kourtney enjoyed time on the beach, boating, movies, and above all, living life to its fullest. She was remembered by Bud and Glenda Brown and Rebecca Williams. “The Perfect Balance Gymnastics” complete series has been given in her memory.
The month of May saw the passing of Gerald Chandler. Gerry was a devoted family man who loved camping trips. He worked as a machinist at Ingersoll Rand in Athens, and was the owner of Chandler’s Gun Repair Shop. He enjoyed hunting and was a lifetime member of the Shady Acres Hunting Camp and the NRA. He served as a Boy Scout Master. He was also a member of the Athens Borough Fire Department, Bradford County Old Timers, and several masonic organizations. Gerry was remembered by Joe and Joanne Polzella.
Joseph Zingeser also passed away in May. Joseph was a Navy veteran who served on the USS Saratoga. He worked locally, running his own construction company. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and could also be found at the shooting range. Joseph loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was remembered by Joe and Joanne Polzella.
We also lost Norman Walter Brown this past May. Norman was a member of Athens High School, Class of 1949 and a graduate of Penn State University. He went on to serve in the US Army. He was a lifelong dairy and cattle farmer. He was remembered by Mr. and Mrs. David Norton, with the book “Storey’s Guide to Raising Beef Cattle” given in his memory.
In June, we lost Richard “Chilly” Chilson of Sayre. Richard was a graduate of Athens High School and went on to serve in the US Marine Corps. He worked at Hilliard Corporation at the time of his retirement in 1997. Richard was well-known in the community as a former Town Councilman and school board member. He volunteered as an umpire and referee, and enjoyed many outdoor activities, including fishing, hunting, gardening, and golf. He also enjoyed bowling and playing cards. Richard was remembered by Athens High School, Class of 1955. The book “Learning Poker” was given in his memory.
Jerry Olsen of Fulton, Md. passed away in July. Jerry grew up in Athens, and was a member of the Athens High School, Class of 1955. He served in the US Air Force until 1949, specializing in aircraft instrumentation. Thus began a lifelong love of electronics. In his civilian life, he rose to principal engineer at Rixon Electronics, Inc., until they closed their Maryland location in 2002. He continued to enjoy electronic devices and computers as a hobby in his retirement, and was a lifetime member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Jerry was remembered by his graduating class, with the book “How to Diagnose and Fix Everything Electronic” given in his memory.
Nancy Jo Nunan Limoge was lost to us in July, too. She was a librarian at Elm Street School in the Waverly Central School District, where she worked for 30 years. Nancy loved working with children, and enjoyed connecting to each of her students. In Florida after her retirement, she continued this lifelong work with an organization that helps youth learn English. Nancy also enjoyed wildlife and loved feeding birds and squirrels. She was remembered by Stephen and Jacqueline McNamara with the gift of the books “A Life Made by Hand: The Story of Ruth Asawa” and “Cloth Lullaby: The Woven Life of Louise Bourgeois.”
Ellen Lowery Patton passed away in August. Formerly of Athens, she lived in Cocoa, Fla. at the time of her passing. She was a 1985 graduate of Athens High School, and a talented softball player in her youth. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree at Mansfield University. She was employed at Lowe’s stores in Sayre and in Florida, and also previously worked at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Animal Care Sanctuary. Ellen loved animals, and volunteered at local animal shelters. She was especially fond of Schnauzers. She enjoyed painting rocks and leaving them for children to find, and belonged to local rock painting groups. Ellen was remembered by Becky Williams and David and Laura Rosenbloom and family. The books “All In” by Billie Jean King and “Unbeatable Betty: Betty Robinson, the First Female Olympic Track and Field Gold Medalist” were given in her memory.
Howard Skinner Jr. was lost to us in October. He was a 1947 graduate of Waverly High School. After graduating, Howard proudly served the US Air Force during the Korean War. He went on to earn a business degree from Elmira College, and enjoyed a lifelong career in banking. He was past president of Farmers National Bank, and worked for Citizens & Northern Bank of Wellsboro at the time of his retirement. Howard is remembered for being a kind and dependable family man. His interests included travel, reading, and Dixieland jazz music. He also loved working in his yard, and had a fondness for automobiles and sports cars. Howard was remembered by David and Laura Rosenbloom and family, Elbertine Cotter, Robert and Vicki Patton Fulmer, Edward and Kathleen Jones, Gene and Mary Cerutti, Jerome and Jane Rupprecht, David Skerpon, and Elizabeth Gregory. The books “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson and “Launch: How to Sell Almost Anything Online, Build a Business You Love, and Live the Life of Your Dreams” were given in his memory.
Doris Jane “Busha” Propolis passed away in November. Doris was a genuinely caring person who loved music, dancing, and her family. She was a graduate of the Catholic High School of Baltimore, and was employed as a civil servant with Strategic Air Command during WWII. Together with her husband, John, Doris worked in the business of selling pianos and also raised a family. She was a former dance instructor. She enjoyed spending time at home with her baby grand piano and listening to 40s music. She also loved jigsaw puzzles, and was known for keeping up on current events and debating hot topics. Doris was remembered by Rebecca Williams. The books “Let’s Dance” and “Dancing is the Best Medicine: The Science of How Moving to Beat is Good for Body, Brain, & Soul” were donated in her memory.
The Valley also lost Kari Sitzer in November. Her passing at the age of 46 was unexpected. Kari was a loving caregiver who was devoted to her daughter and her pets. She enjoyed vacationing with her family each year at Disney World. Along with her daughter, she also leaves behind her husband of 23 years, Jeff; her parents, Bill and Milly Allen; and her brother, Jon. Kari was remembered by the Fraley Four: Glenda, Becky, Beth, and Tom. The following books will be given in her memory: “Turning Red: Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Film” (February 2022), “Women of Walt Disney Engineering” (March 2022), and “Delicious Disney — Walt Disney World: Recipes and Stories from the Most Magical Place on Earth” (April 2022).
James Delpierre passed away in December. James was a long-standing patron at Spalding Library. He was born in Patton, Pa. and graduated High School in 1952. After school, he served in the US Navy until 1955. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from California Teachers College and then a Masters Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He retired as a guidance counselor in the Elmira City School District after a career that lasted 28 years. Jim enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was a skilled carpenter, and volunteered those skills to help his community when needed. He was also a member of the Sayre Elks Club and the Sons of Italy. James was remembered by Tiffany Robbins, with the gift of the book “Abandoned in Death” by J. D. Robb (February 2022).
