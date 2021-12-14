SAYRE — The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Riverfront Park in Sayre on Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2022.
The announcement that the memorial will be coming to Sayre was made during the Borough Council meeting on Monday evening.
A mobile education center will also be at the park along with the memorial.
“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to Sayre to allow local veterans and their families to experience The Wall,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”
The Wall is 375 feet long and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point.
Similar to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., visitors are able to do name rubbings of individual names on The Wall.
The mobile education center exhibit includes digital photo displays, videos that teach about the history and impact of The Wall and other educational exhibits.
The memorial will be guarded 24 hours a day while it is in Sayre.
The Penn-York Committee, which is organizing bringing the memorial to Sayre, is currently seeking volunteers to guard the wall.
Penn-York Committee co-chairperson Suzanne Kozlowski Jarrett said the minimum shift time will likely be around two hours.
Volunteers will also be needed to assist in putting up and taking down the wall.
The Penn-York Committee is also working to gather information on local Vietnam War veterans to incorporate with the memorial while it is in Sayre.
The cost to bring The Wall That Heals to Sayre will be $10,000 and other additional expenses may arise.
The Penn-York Committee is working with local veterans organizations and businesses to help raise funds.
Sayre Borough Mayor Henry Farley also said he plans working with the Sayre Historical Society and the Sayre Business Association to raise money.
Donations are also being accepted. Checks can be written to Sayre Borough with The Wall That Heals on the memo line.
In other business during Monday’s meeting, the council thanked Jason Serfas for his time on the council. Monday marked his last meeting as a council member.
“The borough council, Mayor Farley and all borough employees would like to thank Jason Serfas for his service on the Borough Council,” Council President Jim Daly said in a statement recognizing Serfas.
Serfas had served on the council since 2017.
