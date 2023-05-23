Criminal trespassing
A Lockwood woman is in jail and facing charges of criminal trespassing, a grade three felony; and a public drunkenness, a summary offense for her alleged involvement in an incident that took place at a residence in Sayre Borough on May 16.
According to Sayre Borough police, Mary E. Gledhill, 64, entered a residence without permission and had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath and she was not able to walk on her own.
Gledhill was arraigned on May 16 and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley today.
Simple assault
A man is in jail and facing charges of simple assault, a grade two misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense following his alleged involvement in a domestic abuse at a hotel in Athens Township on May 15.
According to Athens Township police, Dustin T. Wells, 28, was charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman in their hotel room as she was trying to feed an infant.
Wells was arraigned on May 15 is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley today.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
An Athens man is facing misdemeanor drug possession-related charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred in Athens Township on Feb. 5.
According to Athens Township Police, Kevin A. Kunze, 47, was charged after police found several drug paraphernalia items in safes at a residence in the township.
Kunze is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on June 20.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents in the Valley:
- Douglas A. Robbins, 59, of Ulster was charged following a traffic stop in Athens Township on Feb 18. Police noted that Robbins was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robbins in scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 23.
- Shawn Waibel, 52, of Barton was charged after police approached Waibel in his car on Jan. 15 as it was not put in park but was pulled over. Police noted that Waibel showed signs of intoxication.
Waibel is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 23.
- Elena M. Kirkland, 32, of Athens was charged following a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Oct. 23 in Athens Township.
Kirkland is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 23.
Defiant trespassing
A Canton man is in jail and facing a defiant trespassing charge, a grade three misdemeanor, following his alleged involvement in an incident on May 21 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Anthony M. Wolf, 30, was charged after he refused to leave the hospital property after being told by security.
Wolf was arraigned on May 21 and is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 6.
