WAVERLY — Two of the Broad Street sticker stores — businesses that “gift” recreational marijuana to patrons — have closed down.
According to a sign posted outside of Mile High Accessories, the closure stemmed from a request from the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office.
“Due to the unforseen (sic) circumstances our shop here in Waverly will be closed until further notice at the respectful request of the Tioga County DA,” the statement reads. “We would like to remind those of you who are our fellow customers that our Horseheads location is open every Monday-Saturday. We thank you for your continued support and hope to see you at our other stores.”
On an Aug. 2 Facebook post, Mile High representatives stated that the Waverly location would be closed permanently.
Attempts to reach Mile High representatives for comment were unsuccessful Monday. Additionally, attempts to reach District Attorney for information on the aforementioned request were also unsuccessful.
On the western side of Broad Street, Ground Up was also shuttered. No information on that business’s closing was available Monday.
The two other sticker stores on Broad Street, Bmillz and Grateful Smoke Gift Shop, remained open as of Monday.
These cannabis gift shops take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law — known as the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) — which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
The closures come six months after the New York Office of Cannabis Management stated that it would be issuing cease-and-desist letters to the stores.
Those who failed to comply with the letter “risk the opportunity to get a license in the legal market as well as substantial fines and possible criminal penalties,” state officials said.
