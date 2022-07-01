ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township supervisors met for their monthly meeting on Wednesday and they discussed the proposal for additional work on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lilley Avenue.
Large puddles have formed at the corner of the two streets for several years after rainfall. Ideas were thrown around for a solution to the problem.
Filling the corner with soil, covering with stone, putting a curb in, and repaving were discussed. Due to the high traffic area and budget concerns, supervisors struggled to make a decision.
Additionally, Sayre Redskin Club President Erin Wayman appeared before the supervisors for approval of the electronic waste recycle event that has been held for several years.
Wayman explained that the club had to put a pause on the event due to the pandemic, but are ready to bring it back.
“Each event has averaged an estimated 50,000 pounds of electronic waste,” Wayman said.
“The Redskin Club has received pledges, about $4,875 towards this event from community groups, financial institutions, businesses, and individuals,” she noted. “But we still have a remaining bill that we would have to meet.”
“If we use our 50,000 pound estimate, that equals about a $30,000 bill,” she said. “With the pledges, that leaves about $25,000 for the area municipalities to participate in to help us bring this event.”
Wayman added that the e-waste event would likely be held on a Saturday at the Brock Street entrance of the Sayre High School sometime by September before snow arrives.
The club will also appoint a certified responsible recycler at the event.
Wayman added that due to regulation changes, there are more fees involved.
“Sayre would like to put in a fee, before we’ve offered it for free,” she said. “The proposal right now is to put in a $5 fee per car load for their consideration.”
The supervisors are interested in the event, but will have to look into their budget for the 2022-2023 year and are pushing it for April of next year.
