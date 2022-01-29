SAYRE — A Waverly man and Johnson City woman were hauled to jail on Thursday after they were charged with allegedly stealing U-Haul trucks from a South Waverly business.
According to Sayre Police, Jason Alan Widrig, 24, was charged with grade-three felony count of theft by unlawful taking and one misdemeanor count each of possessing an instrument of crime and criminal mischief.
Victoria Sue Kipp, 30, was charged with a grade-three felony count of theft by unlawful taking.
According to Sayre Police, on Wednesday, officers were contacted by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office regarding an investigation in which individuals were stealing U-Haul trucks in New York. Two of those trucks were traced to a business in South Waverly.
That same day, Sayre officers set up surveillance at the business around a keyed lockbox, but no one showed up. Officers observed the lockbox had been previously pried open, but since no keys were in the lockbox, a truck had not been taken in that instance. Additionally, officers observed green paint remnants from the tool that had been used to pry open the box.
On Thursday, officers set up surveillance again at the same location. At approximately 7:45 p.m., officers observed a sedan arrive to the scene. A man, later identified as Widrig, was then seen prying open the lockbox, retrieving the key from inside, and subsequently attempting to steal a U-Haul truck, police said.
At that point, officers intervened and took Widrig, as well as Kipp, who had arrived with Widrig, into custody. Officers found a green prybar in Widrig’s possession with paint that matched the marks found on the lockbox.
Upon being interviewed by police, Widrig admitted to taking the U-Hauls in the past, and that he uses them to transport scrap metal or to help with clearing brush and trees. Kipp stated that she had driven with Widrig during all of the thefts and knew that Widrig did not pay for the rentals of the U-Hauls.
Police noted that the two had also just been released by Athens Township Police approximately 20 minutes prior to the U-Haul incident for allegedly shoplifting from the Elmira Street Walmart.
Widrig and Kipp were arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Thursday and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail and $30,000 bail, respectively. Both will reappear in court for preliminary hearings on Feb. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.