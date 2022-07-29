SAYRE — Sayre Borough’s security is getting an upgrade.
Council members on Wednesday unanimously approved a proposal from Teledair Communications to replace 16 cameras around municipal facilities and property in the downtown area.
The cost of the project is $11,495, according to borough manager Dave Jarrett, who noted that Teledair will also be installing four cameras at Island Pond for an additional $1,995.
“We’ve had cameras in the downtown of the borough for about 10 years now,” he said. “But the ones we have now have become outdated, so we wanted to get the new technology in there and have better cameras.”
Jarrett noted that the new cameras at Island Pond were approved due to instances of vandalism occurring at the recreational area.
“The cameras pay for themselves,” he said. “They’ve been used by police to solve four hit-and-runs already this year. They’ve helped solve thefts that have happened. It’s a very worthwhile investment.”
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the borough council clarified the cost of the bid approved for the Hayden Street Pump Station project. Vacri Construction Corporation of Binghamton will perform the work for $694,000.
Jarrett explained that the project will likely begin in 2023, which gives borough officials more time to obtain grants to help pay for the endeavor.
Specifically, the scope of the project includes the cleaning and epoxy lining of the existing wet wells, upgrading the electrical system, enlarging valve vaults, adding new vault steps and a new emergency generator.
