Congressman visits Waverly high school

WAVERLY — Congressman Joe Sempolinski visited Waverly High School on Wednesday to speak to students and staff about his position and more.
Sempolinski serves as the U.S. representative for New York’s 23rd congressional district.
Sempolinski shared his responsibilities and goals as congressman and answered any questions that were asked by students about hot button topics.
When asked why it is important to speak to high school students, the congressman stressed the importance of subsequent voters.
“They are our future,” Sempolinski said. “They are future voters and future leaders.”
The congressman serves on the House Committee on Education and Labor, the community jurisdiction that covers education in America.
“I think it’s important to always be talking to our constituents,” he said. “Whether it’s people that are students, people that are older, people that are in one particular part of the district, or people that are in another part of the district, I should always be out listening to people. But in particular, I have a responsibility to be talking to students, teachers, administrators, parents, and people that are involved in the education of students because that is where I have greater influence based on the committees in which I serve.”
The congressman looks forward to speaking with students and those affiliated with them in the future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.