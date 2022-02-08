TOWANDA — On Friday, Feb. 18, the Endless Mountain Heritage Region will be hosting its third annual grant workshop inside the Keystone Theatre, beginning at 10 a.m.
According to Executive Director Cain Chamberlin, EMHR first held a grant workshop in early 2020 as a way to help local groups and individuals learn about different grant opportunities.
“We just wanted more people in our four county region to be aware of grant opportunities available to them, whether they be a municipality, a non profit organization like us, or a local business,” said Chamberlin. “We have a lot of great relationships with different state agencies. So we thought it would be a good idea to bring all of these different entities together and let them showcase what grant opportunities are available to the public.”
Chamberlin said the decision to continue offering this workshop every year was because of the economic impact that COVID-19 had on the region.
Presentations will be given by the following speakers on Friday:
- Christine Dettore, Northeast Regional Advisor for the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources
- Paul Macknosky, Regional Director of the Department of Community and Economic Development
- Dr. Catherine Richmond Cullen, Director of AIE Partnership, and Liz Faist from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts
- Jean Ruhf, Executive Director of the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau
- Robyn Cummings, Executive Director of the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency
- Karen Arnold, Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Manager for the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission
- Katie Prichard, Economic Development Program Manager for Northern Tier Regional Planning
- Cain Chamberlin, Executive Director of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.
While every speaker might not apply to every participant, Chamberlin hopes there will be something relevant for everyone. He also noted that while many of the guests also spoke at the 2021 workshop, “certain grant programs change, so it’s always good to keep up with the updated guidelines.”
“And a lot of new grant opportunities come out each year too,” Chamberlin continued.
In 2021 the grant workshop was held virtually due to the pandemic. This year a hybrid option has been chosen for the workshop, meaning participants may either attend in person or via Zoom.
“Hopefully we’ll get more attendance now that we’re doing it in a hybrid format,” said Chamberlin. “Last year we had 75 people attend virtually, I think our first year in 2020 there was about 45 people. So combine those, hopefully we’ll have well over 100 this year.”
An event page for the grant workshop can be found on the EMHR website, www.emheritage.org/events, as well as their Facebook page. Anyone interested in attending the workshop should register by following the link on one of those event pages, or by calling the EMHR office at (570) 265-1528.
