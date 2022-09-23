ATHENS — A Towanda man is in jail in lieu of $15,000 bail after allegedly breaking into New World Tobacco on Elmira Street on Wednesday night in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township Police, Zayne McCarthy, 18, was charged with one count of criminal trespassing and one count of burglary, both grade two felonies.
Additionally, McCarthy faces one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of receiving stolen property, both grade one misdemeanors – as well as one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of marijuana-small amount personal use, both non-grade misdemeanors for his alleged involvement in the incident, which took place shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Police explained that an officer received a radio dispatch to respond to New World Tobacco on Elmira Street for a report of numerous alarm activations coming from the business. Upon arrival, the officer was met by an employee of the business at the front of the building. The employee pointed towards the rear of the building and the officer proceeded along the south side of the business.
Police added that the officer observed a male inside the business through the drive thru window. The male was ordered at gunpoint to exit the building to which he complied and opened the drive thru window and crawled out. He was then taken to the ground by the officer and placed in restraints.
Police noted that the officer requested additional units to the business to clear the interior of the building to make sure no other suspects were present. Numerous Sayre Borough officers along with two Athens Borough officers responded and cleared the building and checked the exterior of the property and found no other individuals.
In addition, police said that a backpack was located by Sayre officers at the rear east end of the building that contained a large amount of merchandise removed from the business. A metal marijuana grinder and a small amount of suspected marijuana were also found in the backpack.
Police added that a large cardboard box was also found inside of the business containing numerous items of merchandise which appeared to have been staged at the rear door prior to McCarthy being discovered. After being searched, a small amount of suspected marijuana was located in his front pocket.
According to police, McCarthy explained that he broke the rear door handle of the business with a piece of wood and made entry into the building. From investigation, McCarthy set off the alarms of the business after entering and the owner was able to observe the activity in the store through the camera system and notified his employee, who was responding as the key holder.
After arrival, the employee blocked the rear door of the business by driving their vehicle into the door keeping it closed. The employee then waited at the front door before police arrived to prevent any escaping.
Police noted that the owner of the business eventually arrived on scene and advised he wished to have charges pressed and stated that he would get a value for all merchandise involved in the incident, estimating near $2,000 if not $3,000.
McCarthy was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Fred Wheaton and is expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27.
