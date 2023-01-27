Sayre Borough meeting room dedicated to longtime fire official
SAYRE — During its board meeting this week, the Sayre Borough Council officially dedicated its meeting room to a longtime Sayre fire official.
Cyril “Cy” Morris has proudly served the Sayre Borough Fire Police Association, Sayre Borough Fire Department, Sayre Ambulance Corps and its successor Greater Valley EMS, with distinction for half a century, borough vice president Jim Daly said.
Daly explained that Cy joined the Sayre Borough Fire Police Association following the Agnes Flood in June 1972, the Sayre Ambulance Corps in 1973, and Sayre Fire Department and Sayre Engine Company #1 in 1976 and has responded to thousands of alarms without hesitation no matter the weather or the time of day and night.
“Cy never hesitated to take on leadership roles with the Fire Department, and during the past 46 years, Cy has served Engine Company #1 first as its second Vice President, then first Vice President, and as Company President for the last 28 years,” he said.
Waverly Area Aquatic Club hosts first swim meet in five years
WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Aquatic Club (WAAC) welcomed about 200 swimmers on Saturday as they hosted their first swim meet in five years.
Swimmers from WAAC and various aquatic club teams from Watkins Glen, Elmira, Corning-Painted Post, Lansing, Ithaca, Chenango Valley, and Union Aquatic Club participated in the event.
After losing two years to the pandemic, President Michele Varano is happy to have her athletes back in the pool.
“We’re really lucky,” WAAC President Michele Varano said. “We would consider this a rebuilding year for WAAC because two years is a long time for kids, so we’re kind of rebuilding the program this year and rebuilding our community outreach so people know about us.”
Varano added that prior to Covid, it had been a few years since WAAC actually hosted a swimming meet.
Sayre and Athens schools approve study towards merger
Both Sayre and Athens School Boards approved a feasibility study for the possible merger between the two school districts at their monthly meetings this week.
A presentation for the study was held at each school board meeting by Alloy5 Architecture, McClure Company (an integrated mechanical construction, engineering, maintenance and energy service), PFM (a financial advice and consultation organization), and Eckert Seamans Attorneys at Law.
This comes after an RFP was sent out by Sayre and Athens for the study.
A representative from Alloy5 Architecture discussed the aftermath upon receiving the request.
“We received the RFP and thought about our response,” he said. “We wanted to do one thing and that is to assemble the very best team to execute what you were asking us to do. That’s how we support companies came together.”
The team will be conducting a Merger Feasibility Study for Sayre and Athens schools.
“Alloy5 will look at facilities, McClure will look into the systems within those facilities and sustainability, and PFM will look at finances and accurate scenes,” the representative from Alloy5 Architecture said.
Broad Street welcomes Tinsel-N-Lights
WAVERLY — An annual Valley Christmas tradition will have a new look this year, as Tinsel-N-Lights will be moving from its usual location at Muldoon Park in Waverly to the village’s Broad Street.
Event committee member Kim Depew said she’s optimistic that the new scenery will add to the holiday fun while also benefitting the numerous local businesses lined up and down the street.
“I think if some people come to the event and aren’t familiar to Waverly, it’ll be a great opportunity to see what the village has to offer,” she said. “I know the businesses are excited and it’s a good way to give people easy access to them.”
Depew noted that the free event will kick off with a parade down Broad Street from Fulton Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, and then the full slate of activities will kick in.
Tioga Central stadium upgrade project approved by voters
TIOGA — Nine sports teams of the Tioga Central High School will soon have a new track and field on which to play, after residents overwhelmingly voted to approve a capital improvement project that will upgrade the Haggerty Field and Track Complex.
Specifically, the estimated $4.5 million project calls for replacing the district’s natural grass football field with a new artificial turf surface, a new surface for the track around the field as well as new long jump, high jump and pole vault areas, upgrading around the fencing, replacing goals, team benches and scorers’ tables, extending the asphalt paving from the track gate to the concession stand path, and the addition of a gate for emergency vehicle access to the field. The project also calls for a new Dectron air handler unit for the district’s pool area.
On Thursday, Superintendent Josh Roe stated that voters approved the project 171-55 during Wednesday’s public voting session.
Bradford County Manor sale moving forward
TOWANDA — A number of topics were discussed during last week’s Bradford County Commissioners meeting at the courthouse in Towanda.
The county remains in the process of selling the Bradford County Manor to Allaire Health Services, which is based out of Freehold, New Jersey.
As per the agenda, a 45-day due diligence period will follow the final review of documents by legal counsel for each party.
The commissioners are thrilled with the current state of the pending agreement, due in large part to Allaire’s impressive track record.
“David Klingerman, Jr. (Chief Operating Officer at Liberty Healthcare Management) has done an incredible job helping us understand who Allaire is and what they do,” commissioner Doug McLinko said. “It’s time we privatize (the manor) because there is quite a bit of risk involved if we don’t.”
New Waverly police chief talks role, challenges entering 2023
WAVERLY — If one told Waverly’s new police chief Russell Buesink, Jr. five years ago that he would soon be a chief of police, he would not have believed you.
Yet on Thursday, there he sat, in the office of former chief Dan Gelatt — who led the department for a decade — recalling his career path from its roots as a patrol officer in Jamestown 12 years ago to joining the village’s police force three years ago.
Buesink explained that he’d held a number of roles across his career, from general patrol to SWAT to detective work to school resource officer — a variety of experiences which prepared him for his new title.
“With every change, there’s new challenges and new responsibilities,” he said. “When I was in patrol, obviously those challenges are more out in the field, and it’s progressed to now, where the new challenges are keeping our officers safe, looking at the board’s goals and of course protecting the community as a whole.”
