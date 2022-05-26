WAVERLY — Village of Waverly officials will approach various Broad Street businesses for their input as they continue to mull the development of a smoking ordinance for the municipality.
Trustees continued to kick the idea around during their latest meeting this week, and Trustee Kasey Traub, who also is a member of the Waverly Business Association, was tabbed to join fellow Trustee Kevin Sweeney to talk to businesses about a potential smoking ordinance.
A smoking ordinance has been in play since village residents voted in March to allow marijuana dispensaries to set up shop within the municipality once legal licenses become available. Currently, the village has no restrictions regarding smoking on public property.
The main obstacle that board members face in drafting said ordinance is that they are not allowed by state law to differentiate between different types of smoking. If they ban marijuana smoking on public sidewalks, for example, cigarette smoking must be banned as well.
While a complete smoking ban is somewhat likely for the village’s parks and recreation areas, trustees are still pondering how best to approach smoking on sidewalks.
The village has received complaints of marijuana odors on Broad Street, which some believe are stemming from people smoking on the sidewalk. But trustees have hesitated at the idea of a sidewalk ban, as patrons of local bars and restaurants often will have a cigarette outdoors.
However, one of the ideas mentioned calls for restricting smoking to certain hours of the day — such as no smoking during the daytime hours but allowing smoking at night — if the village is allowed to legally make that distinction.
“We have to talk to businesses and get their input and opinions,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “We should definitely talk to some of the bars and restaurants, but not just them. Let’s see what they have to say and see how smoking regulations would affect them.”
In the meantime, Traub noted that it would be advantageous for the village to try to get as many regulations as they can in place sooner rather than later.
“If we want prospective — and licensed — dispensaries to establish themselves here in the village, we should try to look at those other regulations like zoning or hours of operation,” he said. “If we want to be an attractive place to do business here, then we should get those in place as soon as we can.”
