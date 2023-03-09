Valley Idol brings grand finale

Judges for the Valley Idol Singing Competition last year were happy to be a part of the event at the Sayre VFW. From left to right: Aaron Kelly, a singer and American Idol finalist;Kristie Dibble from Wiggle 100;Ken Watts, the singer for Ruckus and Matt Dishler from Bigfoot Country radio.

 Times file photo

Recommended for you

Load comments