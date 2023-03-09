Judges for the Valley Idol Singing Competition last year were happy to be a part of the event at the Sayre VFW. From left to right: Aaron Kelly, a singer and American Idol finalist;Kristie Dibble from Wiggle 100;Ken Watts, the singer for Ruckus and Matt Dishler from Bigfoot Country radio.
SAYRE — Fresh off its inaugural season last year, local singing enthusiasts will once again have the chance to hit the stage of the Sayre VFW starting March 18.
Valley Idol is set to return this year with an even bigger prize after a successful first season that saw Alexis Snyder beat out 16 finalists over the course of the four-week competition.
“We started this last year as a fundraiser for the VFW to help pay for a new roof,” said organizer Trisha Burns. “This year, we’re looking to raise money for a new heating and AC unit. The one we have now seems to only work when it wants to. We have someone at the VFW who keeps helping to keep it running, but it’s definitely at the end of its life.”
Modeled after the popular television show, Valley Idol is set to host open auditions at the VFW at 1 p.m. on March 18. During that time, participants can come in and show off their vocal capabilities before a panel of three judges: Snyder, Ruckus lead singer Ken Watts, and radio host Matt Dishler.
If they pass the test of the judges, singers well then perform through three rounds of competitions on March 25, April 1 and April 8, during which the public will also vote. Each competitive round is held at the VFW with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Burns explained that the idea came to them from the multiple singing events and competitions she and her husband travel to throughout the region. From there, it was all about just molding it around helping the community.
“I just have a passion for veterans,” she said. “And the veterans themselves support a lot of the community through their own efforts. Whether its supporting sports programs, hosting benefit space, holding chicken barbecues and donating to organizations — we just want to help out the community as much as we can.”
Burns noted that much of the changes to the family-friendly competition are related to making sure the event runs smoothly and they have enough food, drinks and supplies. But the major difference this year is the doubling of the Valley Idol champion purse to $1,000.
“We just want to keep it fun,” she said. “And we’re hoping that upping the ante will bring even more people in.”
Participants can sign up for the event for $25. For more information, Burns can be reached at 570-423-6261.
