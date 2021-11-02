ULSTER — Bob Raimo, write-in candidate for Athens School Board Region II, held a town hall meeting at the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department Monday night.
After giving a brief background into the circumstances that led him to seek election, Raimo explained that he wants to raise the participation of parents in school board actions.
“Among all the responsibilities of the school board, for me the most important thing is the inclusion and solicitation of the parents for their children,” Raimo said. “The school boards are making decisions and they are talking to parents like they are the enemy.”
Raimo admitted that he doesn’t have all the answers to all the issues that COVID has put in front of the school district, but he said “we need to have the discussion to try and figure out how do we do what’s best for the kids.”
The subject turned to Athens school board’s October meeting, which ended abruptly when Raimo refused to wear a mask during public comment. Raimo believes that the board was “exercising their power” when they cut him off and adjourned the meeting.
“That’s all that that was about,” Raimo continued. “We don’t want to hear from Bob Raimo, we don’t want to hear from the parents, and now we’re gonna use the mask — not for health and safety, but for power.”
Raimo went on to say that if he’s elected he will stand up for parents and taxpayers who want their voices heard by the board.
After a question-and-answer segment — during which Raimo answered questions concerning his own research and beliefs about the law, mandates, masks, and the COVID-19 vaccines — Raimo’s fellow write-in candidate Amanda Champion-Alexander took a moment to explain her own reasons for seeking election.
The town hall ended on a sour note when Champion-Alexander doubled down on a statement she made during the Athens school board meeting on September 14, when she equated putting a mask on a child to “a form of rape,” according to her daughter’s counselor.
A member of the public in attendance of the town hall told Champion-Alexander that “that is so offensive to sexual assault survivors,” and recommended that she stop using that analogy.
Raimo and Champion-Alexander are running write-in campaigns against incumbent Kevin Rude and newcomer Cynthia Gannon-Cooper, who are both on the ballot. There are two four-year terms up for grabs.
