Checking out the view

Boy Scout Maciek Ziembicki of Elmira stands on the outlook he constructed at Two Rivers State Park in Waverly. Also pictured is his family, scout master and members of Finger Lakes Region parks and recreation.
WAVERLY — It may not be a bird’s eye view, but thanks to an Eagle Scout project by Maciek Ziembicki, it’s as close as a hiker at Two Rivers State Park will get.
The Elmira teen recently teamed up with Two Rivers State Park Supervisor Victoria Srnka and other Finger Lakes Region park and trail representatives to construct an outlook the park’s peak, where hikers can look down and see the Village of Waverly — as well as the convergence of rivers where the park gets its name.
Ziembicki explained that the outlook took approximately 100 hours to build over the course of two to three months.
“I did other projects like mowing lawns and shoveling snow to raise the money for the materials,” he said. “It feels really good to have it done. It’s been a hot summer.”
Ziembicki typically worked on the overlook during the weekend, and he said the toughest part of the job was getting power to the work site so he could operate the needed tools for the job. Another heavy task, literally, was the numerous 80 lb. bags of concrete that needed to be hauled to the site.
Srnka explained that Ziembicki approached her for an Eagle Scout project after he had worked on other projects at the Newtown Battlefield.
“He wanted to work on something involving carpentry, and I said that we had an idea in mind, but it was a pretty big project,” she said. “But he was ready to take it on. He did the design and I had the state park representatives check it out, and we went from there.”
Srnka added that the outlook will be enjoyed by hikers for years to come.
“It’s such a huge addition to the park,” she said. “We hugely appreciate everything that Maciek has done. This outlook will be enjoyed for generations to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.