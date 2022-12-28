Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday released its annual Christmas holiday crash and enforcement data, which revealed a spike in accidents but a reduction in alcohol-related driving incidents.
Specifically, troopers statewide investigated 661 crashes across Pennsylvania during the Christmas weekend — an increase over last year’s 488 total accidents. Five of the crashes were fatal and seven people lost their lives, both one more each than last year, respectively. Injuries sustained in crashes also increased from 90 to 113.
However, alcohol-related crashes decreased from 41 last year to 36 this year, although two people died this year in an alcohol-related crash as opposed to one last year.
Additionally, overall citations and arrests were down this year as well. Only 116 people were arrested for driving under the influence as opposed to 181 last year. Speeding tickets were down by more than half, from 1,131 to 451.
Locally, Bradford County’s state troopers, Troop P, responded to 18 accidents — the least amount of crashes than any other troop in the state. Four people were injured and one of the accidents was alcohol-related.
Local troopers also made two DUI arrests and issued three speeding tickets — the least amount of speeding citations in the state.
