ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Board of Supervisors were given a presentation on the future of the Thomas Avenue bridge in Sayre at their monthly meeting on Wednesday.
A representative from Borton-Lawson, the company affiliated with the plans for the bridge, shared an update on the project.
He noted that initially the bridge was going to be removed from onsite then hauled away and reassembled for another project, but as a change in the alignment is no longer needed, the bridge will now be removed, demolished, and taken away as scrap.
The representative further shared that after a recent constructability meeting held with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, logistics on the bridge were discussed as well as lead paint being present.
Borton-Lawson has been coordinating with Sutty’s Salvage on hauling away the pieces of the bridge after a contractor cuts into it. Additionally, any requirements that are necessary to scrap the bridge with lead paint are being discussed.
According to the representative, everything involved in the project has been reviewed by PennDOT and the company is waiting for the joint permit to get the re-evaluation approved. The demolition of the bridge will be advertised in mid December for eight weeks, putting the project in mid February.
Following this, the company will issue a notice to proceed which will be approximately three months to get all material identified, at which point in time they would issue a notice to proceed to the contractor.
“The issue we’ll have, and it’s statewide, is the lead times for steel right now which is about nine months,” the representative said.
He shared that this will likely put the company in early 2024 to start construction.
