ATHENS — An Athens man who was already facing multiple drug charges after allegedly being found with 100 grams of methamphetamine in his home was charged with more possession offenses after he allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant.
According to Athens Township police, Patrick Louis Ferro, 47, was arraigned again Friday on new charges of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
The new charges stem from an alleged incident that took place hours before police executed a search warrant on Ferro’s Weaver Road home on July 7, police said.
Ferro had originally been charged with two felony-grade counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; and one misdemeanor count each of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia following the execution of the search warrant.
But hours before serving the warrant, Ferro had sold over four grams of meth to a confidential informant, police said.
Police then served the search warrant, and officers discovered numerous narcotics, packaging equipment, drug paraphernalia, electronic devices, weapons and large amounts of cash, police said.
Police noted that officers also found a safe in Ferro’s bedroom that contained a glass jar with a small amount of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a salt shaker with meth inside, and a black bottle cap with residue.
Additionally, inside a shed located on the property, officers discovered a black Apache 1800 box that contained $7,246 in cash, a ziplock baggie with 97 grams of meth, numerous small baggies for packaging narcotics, hypodermic needles and two spoons with residue, police said.
An unidentified male arrested at Ferro’s residence told officers that Ferro had given him a small amount of methamphetamine for working on his weed whacker. The male further explained that he tossed the drugs behind a shed when officers arrived. Officers then searched behind the shed and discovered 2.7 grams of meth.
Following arraignment, Ferro was again transported to jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing for the latest charges before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for today.
