COVID-19 continues to slow throughout Twin Tiers

As of Friday, Feb. 25, the Guthrie health system had 17 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — an increase of two in seven days. Of those 17 patients, 12 were unvaccinated — an increase of one — and five were vaccinated — also an increase of one. Those statistics do not include patients who test positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized for another condition.
Those numbers include patients from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the past seven days Bradford County has reported 127 positive COVID-19 cases — 11 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 210 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 11.14 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been 19 new hospital admissions in the county — seven less than a week ago.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 25,503 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 99 in seven days. Another 6,160 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — 21 less than a week ago — while 11,219 residents have received a booster shot — an increase of 187.
Tioga County, Pa. shows 55 cases reported in the past seven days — 28 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 135 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 9.3 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been four new hospital admissions in the county — two more than a week ago.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 18,565 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 49 in seven days. Another 1,881 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 10 less than a week ago — and 8,331 have chosen to receive a booster dose — an increase of 98.
Tioga County, N.Y. has reported 65 positive COVID-19 cases over the past week — 25 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 134 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 7.67 percent. less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been zero new hospital admissions in the county.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 28,762 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 74 in seven days. Another 4,498 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — one less than a week ago — and 13,793 have received a booster dose — am increase of 205.
Chemung County, N.Y. shows 118 57 cases reported in the past seven days — 39 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 141 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 5.52 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been 19 new hospital admissions in the county — two less than a week ago.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 49,532 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 126. Another 7,328 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — 11 more than a week ago — and 25,051 have received a booster dose — an increase of 291.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.