Sayre police seize over $187K of illegal THC products
SAYRE — Following the arrests of a California woman and Sayre woman regarding the mailing of $50,000 worth of THC products to Sayre, borough police have now intercepted over $187,000 worth of the substances and paraphernalia, officers announced Wednesday.
Sayre Police Sergeant Bruce Hoffman and Officer George Nichols explained that, through the department’s investigation, they believe approximately $1 million worth of the products have been mailed over the last two weeks alone.
“Basically, through that investigation, we got search warrants for the womens’ phones, and from there we got addresses for other drop points,” Hoffman said. “We then contacted officials with UPS, who were very cooperative, because that was the shipping company responsible for these packages. We coordinated with them to intercept the packages.”
Trustees approve farmers market at Muldoon
Chamber members and village trustees were both excited to work together to bring businesses and the public together.
“I think it’s a great thing to bring people to Waverly,” said Trustee Andrew Aronstam.
“We’re excited to have it,” GVCC President Sue Williams said. “We have about 20 years of experience, and we think it will be extremely beneficial to both the village and the businesses.
Williams explained that Muldoon was an advantageous location with plenty of space, as well as sufficient parking courtesy of the Valley United Presbyterian Church.
Hatching plans for Chemung Innovation Center
WAVERLY — Waverly Central School District officials and board members discussed several ideas on how to transform the former Chemung Elementary School into the Chemung Innovation Center.
And those ideas range from a business incubator to a farmers market — operated completely by students.
“We’re talking about ideas that bring intrinsic value to the community,” Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said.
The project was kick-started last month when U.S. Senator and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the district would be awarded a $2.75 million grant to make the transformation a reality.
“A once abandoned school building will now be transformed into a site for job training, learning, and giving Southern Tier youth the hands on career experience to gain good paying careers after graduation,” said Schumer. “From clean energy to transportation, industry across the Southern Tier is seeing growth and new opportunity like never before and this will help lay the foundation for the next generation to enter these in-demand fields.”
The facility has been closed since 2016, and officials had been debating for years what to do with the property.
Owego woman found not guilty of murder in overdose case
TOWANDA — An Owego woman was found not guilty of murder charges this week following her role in an incident that resulted in the overdose death of a woman at a hotel in Sayre last year.
Specifically, Mindyn Lynn Marmillion, 49, was found not guilty before Court of Common Pleas Judge Evan Williams of the felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death; aggravated assault; murder in the third degree; and involuntary manslaughter, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
However, she was found guilty of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony; as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, said Ondrey.
Athens School Board approves study to look at facilities, possible merger with Sayre
ATHENS — The Athens School Board approved a “two-part feasibility study” to look at facilities and the potential of a merger between the Athens and Sayre school districts during a meeting held at SRU Elementary on Tuesday.
During his report at Tuesday’s meeting, Athens Superintendent Craig Stage alluded to a conversation from the previous meeting about conducting a facility assessment.
“There was conversation about also looking further down the road into a possible school merger between the Sayre Area School District and the Athens Area School District,” said Stage.
On Tuesday the board approved a request for proposal seeking what Stage referred to as a “two-part feasibility study.”
Waverly man sentenced to 9-24 years for violent home invasion
TOWANDA — A Waverly man who was arrested in 2020 after a violent home invasion in Windam Township was sentenced this week to serve nine to 24 years in state prison.
According to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey, the sentencing was handed down this week to Aaron Collins, 34, for the charges of aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony of the third degree; terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Collins was also ordered to pay $5,363.17 in restitution, plus court costs.
According to original police criminal complaint, the incident began in the early morning hours of July 25, 2020, when Collins broke into a Cadis Road residence and insisted that the victims “knew something about child trafficking.”
