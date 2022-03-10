Crash data reveals risky intersections

According to crash data collected by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania side of the Valley and its surrounding townships saw a total of 1,878 reported crashes between January of 2011 and December of 2020.
This includes crashes that took place in the boroughs of Athens, Sayre, and South Waverly, and the townships of Athens, Litchfield, Ridgebury, Sheshequin, Smithfield, and Ulster.
Twenty-three of those crashes were fatal, 842 resulted in injury, 967 only resulted in damage to property, and the severity of the crash is unknown in 46.
Points in the three boroughs that show the most crashes include Mohawk Street near North Wilbur Avenue, the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and West Lockhart Street, and the intersection of Keystone Avenue and West Lockhart Street, each with 21 crashes over the 10-year span. The intersection of Pine Street and North Elmira Street in Athens is close behind with 18 crashes, and the intersections of Pitney Street with Pennsylvania and Keystone avenues in Sayre show 12 and 16 crashes, respectively.
Looking outside the boroughs, the intersection of Mile Lane Road and the southbound exit off of U.S. Route 220 shows 21 crashes.
Known trouble intersections of Route 220 with U.S. Route 199 and Wolcott Hollow Road show 15 and 13 crashes, respectively, between 2011 and 2020.
Of the 15 crashes at the end of Route 199, nine were reported before the changes made to the intersection in 2016. Of the 13 at Wolcott Hollow Road, eight were reported before the traffic light was installed.
The intersection of Laurel Hill Road and Route 220 in Ulster shows 13 crashes, eight of which resulted in injury.
Farther down the Susquehanna, another problem intersection is found where Ghent Hill Road meets Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township. Twelve crashes were reported at that intersection over the 10-year span, one of which was fatal, and eight of which resulted in injury.
In an email to the Morning Times, PennDOT Safety Press Officer Kimberly Smith noted “that nearly all crashes are preventable.”
“We urge motorists to avoid driving drowsy, distracted or impaired by drugs and/or alcohol,” Smith continued. “Drivers should avoid aggressive driving such as speeding, tailgating and running red lights. They should share the road with bicycles and motorcycles and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Lastly, everyone should wear a seat belt or be in an approved child safety seat, regardless on where they are seated in the vehicle.”
PennDOT crash data is available to be searched by the public online at crashinfo.penndot.gov/PCIT/welcome.html.
More safe driving tips can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov/safety.
