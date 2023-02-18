BARTON — The Tioga County IDA (Industrial Development Agency) Board has voted against the Best Bev PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) proposal.
A PILOT is made to compensate a government for some or all property tax revenue lost due to tax exempt ownership of use of real property. PILOT agreements are often made as an incentive for large businesses to locate within a specific area.
The IDA board’s denial for the PILOT comes shortly after both the Waverly Village and Town of Barton boards took a neutral position on the proposal.
Prior to the vote of the PILOT, Waverly and Barton were presented with a 10-year agreement that called for Best Bev to pay approximately half of the property tax rate on its leased parcel, which is the Waverly Trade Center, for the first year, with the payment scaling up each year until the property is back to being taxed at 100 percent after a decade.
Best Bev provides co-packing, material sourcing, storage, and brand distribution for both alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. They specialize in manufacturing glass bottles and aluminum cans, along with custom sleeving, for beverages.
The company plans to bring 65 full-time equivalent jobs in the first year of operation.
Director of Tioga County Department of Economic Development and Planning LeeAnn Tinney shared the IDA’s decision with the Barton Town Board at their meeting on Monday and what they plan to do instead.
“I would just like to thank you (Town of Barton) for the way you approached that request and I know it was a hard ask when we’re talking about taking money for real property taxes out of your budget,” she said. “I also want to let you know that I took your concerns back to the IDA board and they have decided to approve a sales tax-only related to that pilot there will no real property tax relief given.”
The county will see no hits to their budgets with sales tax only as real property taxes will stay the way they are.
Tinney shared the process of the decision from the IDA.
“It became apparent that while they (Barton) were in support of the project, but they really had a hard time giving their official support for the PILOT as it was being requested,” she said. “The reason being that they’re taking a property that’s right now being 100 percent taxed and asking for a reduction, so that means a hit to their budget. They were able to convey that although they support the project, it was really hard for them to except going backwards.”
Tinney added that the IDA received similar feedback from Waverly and the County Legislator.
Tioga County IDA Executive Director Christine Curtis took these responses back to the board where they discussed the project further.
“It’s a hard ask to take away taxes which is essentially what we would have been doing and it was the general feeling that surely there must be a way to help bring the project forward without having the municipalities take a hit to their budget,” Tinney said. “So given that information, and the IDA board members said ‘Hey, can we talk about this a little bit more and how can we reach a common ground or some place that might be a win for everybody.’
“In the course of that conversation it was determined that sales tax exemption would send the right message,” she continued. “Yes we’re interested in this project, we want it to happen here, we’ll try to help out where we can, but sales tax is not existing revenue it’s new revenue. Therefore its a little easier to say, ‘Okay, we’ll forgo this potential increase in sales tax if we can keep real property tax at the same level.’ At that point we reached out to the company and said ‘Hey, here’s a compromise, what do you think?’. They were agreeable to it and in the end we were able to get to a win-win.”
Additionally, Tinney noted that the IDA offered and provided information to Best Bev for a program called 485 B, which allows for an ease in of new real property tax. The purpose of the program is to encourage growth and development without asking the municipalities that have to take a hit.
Tinney added that Best Bev has made an application for the program and the process will include going through the assessor’s office as well as municipalities having to participate.
“I think they made the right decision in just doing sales tax,” Tinney said.
Tinney noted that Best Bev will expand if everything goes as planned and will bring on more people in the future.
