SAYRE — The Sayre Redskin Club is sponsoring a boozy bingo event this Saturday to support local student athletes.
Booze and Bags Bingo will be held this Saturday at the Sons and Daughters of Italy in Sayre. Participants will play for high-end brand bags including Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and other prizes such as Bluestone Brewery beer and various wines from local liquor stores and breweries.
For $25 per person, 20 games will be held plus two special buy in games.
Also available for purchase are pull-tabs, food, alcoholic drinks, and other chance games.
According to Michael Wayman with the Sayre sports booster club, the event serves as a fundraiser for the all sports banquet held at the end of the academic year at Sayre High School. The money raised will go towards scholarships to graduating senior athletes, who will be honored at the banquet.
“We hope to give student athletes a good send off to college,” Wayman said. “And we hope people have fun with it.”
Pre registration is required for the event, which can be done by contacting a Redskin Club member, emailing redskinclub@gmail.com, or visiting their Facebook page.
Doors for the event open at 5 p.m. with a start time of 6 p.m. The Sons and Daughters of Italy is located at 301 Desmond Street in Sayre.
