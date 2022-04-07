WAVERLY — Following Sayre Borough’s decision to allow the Sayre Business Association (SBA) to organize and host its own farmers market at Howard Elmer Park this summer, the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s (GVCC) farmers market may have found a new home.
Pending approval from the Waverly Board of Trustees, the farmers market will launch Friday, May 13 at Muldoon Park. The kickoff event, Tastes of the Valley, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 12. The GVCC farmers market will be held on the same day as SBA’s market, which also kicks off on May 13.
For approximately 20 years, the GVCC hosted its farmers market at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre. However, this year, the SBA sought to host the event, and the borough granted park usage to the business association rather than the GVCC.
But the chamber vowed to continue its tradition and find a new location, and representatives are excited and eager to begin anew in Muldoon Park, according to chamber president Sue Williams.
“We have the support from the Village of Waverly and the Waverly Business Association, and we’re excited to develop some new ideas there and support local Waverly businesses,” she said.
Village Mayor Patrick Ayres concurred, stating that the new location will present new opportunities.
“The chamber has a very successful track record of holding this event for a number of years,” he said. “Muldoon is a great place, and I think it can serve as a good reset and bring a sense of newness to the farmers market. I’ve encouraged them to reach out to Cornell Cooperative Extension as well as Tioga County Tourism, and I think we can all work together and create opportunities.”
Williams said Muldoon Park has an advantageous location as it rests between Chemung and Broad streets — two high-traffic roadways that are connected by Pennsylvania Avenue.
“There’s lots of opportunities to get traffic from those roadways directed to the farmers market,” she said. “We’ll be very visible, and we have the additional benefit of having simple access from Interstate 86.”
Williams noted that the chamber is still accepting signups from vendors to set up booths at the farmers market. Those looking for more information can contact gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com or call 607-249-6192.
