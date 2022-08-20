Waverly Central School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles was all smiles Thursday as a school board meeting wrapped up — earlier than usual since class still is not in session for a few weeks.
While the Waverly football game day celebration is surely near the top of his mind — and he’s quick to share his optimism for upcoming football season — he knows the academic side of school is the most important part of the school year he needs to prepare for.
And with classes coming back in session on Sept. 12, preparations among himself, the administrators and the rest of the staff are in full swing. Specifically, they are focused on making high school students ready for the next steps in their lives.
“We’re looking to expand on our internship program and really prepare our students to springboard into their future careers,” he said. “Some of the ways we’re doing that is having students do some the clerical tasks here internally at the district.”
Knolles added that there will be an increased emphasis on the district’s FBLA program to further encourage development for students in the areas of business and entrepreneurship.
Tioga Central School District Superintendent Josh Roe concurred with Knolles’ comments regarding career development, explaining the the district will continue to build off the success of its TC4 program when classes resume on Sept. 7.
“Last year, 11 students graduated high school with a college Associate’s Degree,” he said. “That’s a huge advantage for kids to have coming out of high school.”
With that said, Roe explained that the district is still working back at-risk students who were especially affected by missing school from the pandemic.
“It wasn’t so much a learning loss as it was the disruption from engagement that these at-risk students had because of the pandemic,” he said. “We’ve traditionally been able to reach these kids and help them succeed, but the pandemic was very detrimental to that.
“But I think we’re doing the right things,” Roe continued. “We still did great at the state-level test results. It was a little lower than traditionally, but again that’s that small segment of students that I’m talking about. With that said, I believe the efforts of our amazing staff during the pandemic paid off and we’re a lot better off than other districts. But it’s certainly not over.”
Program-wise, Roe said the district is excited to boost the music program, and the building and welding classes should continue to be strong.
“We want to increase the participation of the programs that we already have,” he said. “Keep kids away from distractions and away from the computer and phone screens and focused on school.”
As Knolles explained, the school districts are huge parts of local neighborhoods, and the students can help the community as much as the community can help them.
“It’s easier to sit back as a district and just say ‘We’re a school and we’re just focusing on the kids,’ but they’re a part of this community, too,” he said. “We want to get involved. We want to help local businesses. We want to help with recreational projects like the Waverly Glen Park project and River Road. It makes them part of the community and has a lasting impact.”
