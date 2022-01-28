Chesapeake Energy announced in a press release on Tuesday that the energy company had purchased Chief Oil and Gas and associated affiliates — specifically, Tug Hill Inc. — for $2 billion in cash and approximately 9.44 million common shares.
“Chief and Tug Hill hold high quality producing assets and an inventory of premium drilling locations in the prolific Marcellus Shale in Northeast Pennsylvania,” Chesapeake officials stated. “The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022.”
The company added that the acquisition grows Chesapeake’s Marcellus Shale position by increasing undeveloped locations by 25 percent and gas production in the basin by 200 million cubic feet of gas per day. Additionally, Chesapeake will gain approximately 113,000 net Marcellus Shale acres from the purchase.
Media inquiries regarding the effects that the purchase will have on landowners with leases with Chief were referred to the aforementioned press release. Chief representatives had no official comment on Wednesday.
The purchase comes nearly 11 months after Chesapeake and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office reached a $5.3 million settlement over natural gas royalty payments.
The original complaint was filed in December 2015 over post-production costs that had been taken from landowner royalty checks. These post-production costs reduced landowner payments below the 12.5% minimum royalty outlined in the Pennsylvania Guaranteed Minimum Royalty Act of 1979, although a 2010 Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision supported the practice of deducting post-production costs from the royalty, citing that the term “royalty” was not defined by state law.
