WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees this week reluctantly denied the Waverly Free Library’s request for $4,000, despite the allocation typically being a staple of the library’s budget.
Mayor Patrick Ayres explained that the village did not receive a request from the library while the municipality’s budget committee was building the village’s spending plan. Waverly’s fiscal year runs from June 1 to May 31.
Since a formal request was not received, the village’s budget did not allocate any funds for the library, Ayres said.
Library officials, who were present for the last two board of trustees meetings, explained that staffing changes at the Elizabeth Street facility are what led to the library not getting the request in on time. The library’s budget calls for $4,000 from the village, which they added has been allocated by the village to the library for at least the last five years.
Library representatives further explained that the donation would primarily be used for the purchase of books for the facility’s book vending machine, which is part of a growing program at the library to promote literacy and reading amongst both children and adults.
However, trustees expressed concerns about breaking out of the village’s budget to assign the funds to the library.
“I have absolutely no issue with giving money to the library. I’m just concerned about the precedent that it would set,” Trustee Kasey Traub said.
In the end, the board voted 5-1 against allocating $4,000 to the library, with Trustee Kevin Sweeney being the lone “yes” vote. Trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh was absent from the meeting.
Despite the result of the vote, the board encouraged library officials to apply for the monies again next year.
