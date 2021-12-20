SAYRE — A Sayre woman has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly abusing a child, police say.
Tabatha Stevens, 26, is charged with aggravated assault of a victim less than six years old, a second degree felony; endangering welfare of children, a third degree felony and aggravated assault of a victim less than 13, a first degree felony.
She had also been charged with simple assault, a first degree misdemeanor and recklessly endangering another person, a second degree misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, Stevens called 911 on Dec. 14 after noticing vomit coming out of a child’s mouth as she was sleeping.
Stevens said the girl “appeared to be having some type of seizure,” and appeared very limp, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Stevens stated that she attempted CPR off of the instructions of the 911 operator, but “it was documented that Greater Valley EMS could see in the residence and noticed that Tabatha was nowhere near the girl.”
The affidavit said children and youth services were called to the residence in August, and the girl referred to in this incident is not Stevens’ biological child.
Stevens was arraigned on Dec. 16.
During an interview with police, Stevens admitted to striking the girl in the face over the previous weekend, according to the affidavit, which also stated the child had bruising and a ruptured eardrum.
Stevens also allegedly told police that a male in the residence threw the girl into a playpen.
The affidavit states that Steven changed her story multiple times.
Per the affidavit, the girl was initially taken to Robert Packer Hospital for her injuries and was then flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where she is currently in the PICU with a suspected brain injury.
Images from the hospital “show extensive bruising to her entire body and including many bruises on her head and face,” the affidavit said.
Stevens was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility, where she is being held on $500,000 bail while awaiting a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.
