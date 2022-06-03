SAYRE — A Waverly man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase for over 20 minutes last week was finally arraigned and jailed Thursday in lieu of $50,000 bail.
According to Sayre Police, Mikel Jacob Apgar, 31, was charged with fleeing police, a grade-three felony; escape, a grade-three felony; recklessly endangering another person, a grade-two misdemeanor; and several summary offenses for his role in the incident, which began shortly after 3 p.m. on May 23.
Police explained that the chase started after officers on Cayuta Street attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a red Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Apgar that did not have a license plate.
But Apgar failed to yield to the traffic stop, and engaged police on a high-speed chase, crossing Spring Street onto Bradford Street before turning onto North Keystone Avenue and crossing state lines into Waverly, police said.
The chase continued throughout portions of Waverly and the Town of Barton for approximately 20 minutes, with Apgar running several stop signs, illegally passing vehicles and failing to yield to other vehicles, said police. He also narrowly avoided a pedestrian trying to cross Lincoln Street.
Police noted that at one point during the chase on state Route 17C, Apgar pulled over and yelled, “okay, I give up.” As officers exited their vehicles and said that he was under arrest, Apgar sped off on the motorcycle again.
The chase eventually led as far as Jerusalem Hill and Water Street in Elmira before Apgar got on Interstate 86 eastbound and reached speeds of over 140 miles per hour, causing officers to terminate the chase for safety reasons, said police.
Officers were later able to identify Apgar through social media postings and able to make contact with him via phone. The next day, officers made phone contact with Apgar again and inform him that he had felony charges against him and that he needed to turn himself in to police. Apgar replied that he needed to contact his attorney and the conversation ended, police said.
Apgar was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.