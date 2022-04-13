Tioga County Judge candidate Adam Schumacher secures spot on ballot

OWEGO — Last week, Republican and Conservative candidate for Tioga County Judge Adam Schumacher filed his petitions to officially secure his place on the ballot in this year’s election.
Schumacher, a lifelong Republican, filed nearly 2,000 signatures.
“I am humbled to have earned the support of so many individuals who signed my petitions over the past month. I enjoyed listening and learning from voters at every one of the hundreds of houses that I visited while collecting signatures,” said Schumacher. “I’m also truly grateful to the dozens of volunteers, friends, family and Republican Committee Members who dedicated their time braving the sometimes harsh weather while out collecting signatures for my campaign.”
Schumacher manages his own law firm in Owego and has spent over 30 years representing thousands of local families on a wide variety of legal matters. During this time, he has handled cases in every court within Tioga County, plus courts in many neighboring areas.
Beyond his private practice experience, Schumacher worked for many years to deliver justice for crime victims as a prosecutor in the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office. During his time there, he worked on some of the toughest cases that Tioga County has seen, including violent assault, rape, drug dealing and more. He also has served as a Municipal Attorney for the Town of Tioga.
Schumacher announced his candidacy in January. He is running to succeed current Judge Gerald Keene, who will be retiring later this year.
Schumacher was born and raised in Tioga County and has lived there his entire life. He and his wife, Lee Ann, raised their four grown children (all graduates of Tioga Central School District) locally. The couple lives in Tioga Center.
