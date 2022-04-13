Operation Hardhat cracking down on unsafe driving in work zones

It’s that time of the year — construction season. Motorists will be seeing a lot of orange signs and orange cones along the roadways warning them of upcoming construction zones. Please follow the signs, put down any distractions, follow the Move Over law and drive safely through work zones, according to New York State Police.
“Operation Hardhat” cracks down on dangerous and reckless driving behavior in work zones. Members of the New York State Police are once again partnering with the Department of Transportation to keep highway workers safe, police said.
On April 11, 2022, Troopers monitored traffic in the active work zone on State Route 17 west between exits 66 and 65 in the town of Owego. Road crews were making repairs to guard rails along the highway while a trooper who was dressed as a highway worker blended in while watching for risky and unsafe behavior.
During the “Operation Hardhat” detail on April 11, 2022, sixteen traffic tickets were issued:
Speeding – 3
Cellphone – 2
Other — 11
Motorists are urged to take extra caution in work zones. Please follow the postage signage and put down any distractions. Move over a lane when it’s safe and/or slow down when encountering vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights. Every single person working on the side of the road deserves to get back home to their loved ones, stated police.
In 2021, 2,336 traffic tickets were issued during “Operation Hardhat” details throughout the state. The initiative continues into fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.