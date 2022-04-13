Operation Hardhat cracking down on unsafe driving in work zones

New York State Troopers are on the lookout for unsafe drivers in work zones.

 Submitted photo

It’s that time of the year — construction season. Motorists will be seeing a lot of orange signs and orange cones along the roadways warning them of upcoming construction zones. Please follow the signs, put down any distractions, follow the Move Over law and drive safely through work zones, according to New York State Police.

“Operation Hardhat” cracks down on dangerous and reckless driving behavior in work zones. Members of the New York State Police are once again partnering with the Department of Transportation to keep highway workers safe, police said.

On April 11, 2022, Troopers monitored traffic in the active work zone on State Route 17 west between exits 66 and 65 in the town of Owego. Road crews were making repairs to guard rails along the highway while a trooper who was dressed as a highway worker blended in while watching for risky and unsafe behavior.

During the “Operation Hardhat” detail on April 11, 2022, sixteen traffic tickets were issued:

  • Speeding – 3
  • Cellphone – 2
  • Other — 11

Motorists are urged to take extra caution in work zones. Please follow the postage signage and put down any distractions. Move over a lane when it’s safe and/or slow down when encountering vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights. Every single person working on the side of the road deserves to get back home to their loved ones, stated police.

In 2021, 2,336 traffic tickets were issued during “Operation Hardhat” details throughout the state. The initiative continues into fall.

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Recommended for you

Load comments