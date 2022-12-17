While the Valley and surrounding region did not see quite as much snow as predicted, the sloppy mix of snow, sleet and rain did create hazardous conditions and extremely messy travels for drivers.
Wiles Valley Weather owner Nathan Wiles explained that the high moisture content of the snow reduced the accumulation of the white stuff on the ground, while a lack of moisture high in the storm also attributed to the lack of overall snowfall.
“A lot of places got an inch worth of liquid, which is typically enough to turn into 10 to 12 inches of snow,” he said. “But between the moisture levels and the relatively warmer temperatures, it just never got to those amounts.”
Wiles said while the Valley area saw around four to five inches of total snow, the higher elevations in the surrounding region saw approximately seven inches.
New York State Police reported that troopers responded to a large amount of weather-related accidents, including 16 in Tioga County.
“On the front end of the storm, we saw more sleet coming down,” Wiles said. “So once you have that base of sleet followed up by snow, it becomes harder to melt and clear the snow, even if the roads are pretreated. So I’m sure that contributed to a lot of the accidents around the area.”
Regardless of how much snow fell, local municipalities and residents were prepared, and Valley kids still enjoyed the class winter activities of sledding and making snowmen.
“Our Department of Public Works crews were out all day (Thursday) and again early on (Friday),” said Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres. “The residents did a great job getting their cars off the road so our crews could plow. Everyone did a great job.”
Ayres encouraged residents to continue to treat their sidewalks to avoid icy situations that could injure pedestrians.
Advancing into the weekend, Wiles said isolated snow showers could creep into the area this afternoon, as well as some lake effect snow showers on Sunday. He added that below average temperatures are expected heading into next week.
For more information or to stay up to date with Valley weather, follow Wiles Valley Weather on Facebook or visit www.wilesvalleyweather.com.
