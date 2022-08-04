Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
CHEMUNG — The Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Company Inc. received $10,000 donations from Vulcraft of New York Inc./Nucor and Chemung United Methodist Church on Tuesday for building repairs.
In December 2020, the Chemung Fire Department experienced over $350,000 in damages to their building due to four feet of snow from a winter storm.
“Some of our members noticed that we had water coming in from our ceiling,” said President of Chemung Fire Company Lisa LaRock. “Essentially it put too much pressure on the roof and then caused leakage inside the building.”
“We ended up having damage in our conference room, our fire member’s room and our utilities room where our furnace is. Over time, one of our pipes had broken below the room from the weight and it washed out one of the floors and pulled out our electricals.”
LaRock noted that the company owns the building and has to raise all of its own funds.
“Vulcraft of New York was very kind enough to donate,” said LaRock. “Their employees graciously donated that money to our fire company and we are so appreciative of that.”
“The Chemung United Methodist Church and all of their membership and congregation voted to give us $10,000 as well,” she continued. “We want to thank them and are very grateful.”
LaRock also mentioned Gary Webster of G. Webster Inc. “He, himself, and his teams have just been so great to us to help us navigate everything and we want to thank them as well.”
Additionally, LaRock gave thanks to Joel Sarta for providing food and drinks for the firemen and donating his time to the company and Jeff Paul for scoping the drains of the building.
“We need our firehouse and they were in trouble,” said Fire Commissioner and Chemung United Methodist Church Chair of Trustees Tony LaRock. “Chairman Ron and Diane Nelson were also involved in the donation.”
“We have had a great relationship with the fire station for over 20 years,” said Vulcraft sales manager Nick Crum. “We were more than happy to donate and help out.”
The donations helped to rebuild the letters on the front of the building, roof, furnace, electrical room, conference room, and kitchen of the fire station.
“People need to understand how much they (the fire company) give back and it is nice to be a part of it,” said Webster.
The fire company is looking towards finishing the last of renovations to their classroom as the station transitions back to a safe and structured building.
