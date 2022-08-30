Drug Possession
Two Sayre men are facing drug charges following their alleged involvement in a traffic stop that took place on the corner of West Cooper Street and Second Street on July 2.
According to borough police, Ben Garrett Pernaselli, 19, was charged with drug possession after being found in possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use which was an amount of equal to or less than 30 grams of marijuana or eight grams of hashish.
Pernaselli is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 27.
According to borough police, Gustine D. Brown, 21, was charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia after being found in possession of a glass smoking device with burnt marajuana residue.
Brown is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 27.
Retail Theft
An Athens man is facing retail theft charges following his alleged involvement in an incident at Walmart on or about July 28.
According to borough police, Trevor Micheal Fleming, 23, was charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing $287.58 in Pokemon cards at Walmart.
Fleming is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 27.
Criminal Trespassing
A Columbia Township woman is facing criminal trespassing and public drunkenness charges following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Ellistown Road in Sayre on or about July 19.
According to borough police, Makayleigh Noel Aston, 27, was charged with criminal trespassing and public drunkenness after entering a garage that wasn’t hers and had an altered level of consciousness.
Aston was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.
Resisting Arrest
A Sayre woman is facing resisting arrest charges following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place on East Cooper Street in Athens on Aug. 23.
According to borough police, Veronica Ann McIntire, 25, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness after Athens Borough Police responded to domestic disturbance.
McIntire was arraigned and jailed by Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox in lieu of $35,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.