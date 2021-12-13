COVID case numbers in the Twin Tiers continue to rise

According to the patient status update released by the Guthrie Clinic on Friday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the health care group’s facilities went up by 21 in a week, while numbers in the intensive care unit went up by six in the same amount of time.
As of Dec. 10, Guthrie had 90 COVID-positive patients hospitalized and 19 in the ICU. Of the hospitalized cases, 68 are unvaccinated and 22 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, 18 are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
These statistics are from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
Bradford County’s COVID-19 case total is continuing to rise, with 303 more confirmed and 16 more thought probable in the past week. The county has seen a total of 8,355 confirmed cases and 1,530 probable since March of 2020. There’s been seven more deaths in Bradford County attributed to COVID-19 in the past seven days, for a pandemic total of 145.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) area is home to 68 of this week’s newly confirmed cases, for a county high of 1,678 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Another 129 cases are deemed probable in Sayre, an increase of two in the past seven days. Athens (18810) has seen 41 newly confirmed cases in the past week, for a pandemic total of 1,126. Another 96 cases are thought probable in Athens, down one from last week.
Three other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 500 confirmed cases since March of 2020. In the past seven days, Towanda’s numbers have gone up by 35 confirmed and three probable, bringing their totals up to 1,044 and 272, respectively, since the start of the pandemic; Another 13 were confirmed in Troy this past week with two more thought probable, for overall totals of 744 and 136; and Canton’s confirmed numbers have increased by 13 while the number of probable has decreased by one, for pandemic totals of 549 and 112, respectively, since March of 2020.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 22,037 are fully vaccinated (an increase of 310 in the past seven days). Another 1,824 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — 177 more than last week — while 6,655 residents have received a booster shot — 921 more than last week.
Tioga County, Pa. has seen 124 more confirmed cases and 40 probable in the past seven days, for a total of 4,389 and 1,467 since the start of the pandemic. The county’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by seven in the last week, for a total of 154.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has seen the most cases in the county, with 1,152 confirmed and 387 probable — an increase of 35 and eight, respectively, in the past week. Numbers in the Mansfield ZIP Code have risen by 14 and six in the past seven days, for a total of 542 confirmed and 229 probable since March of 2020.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 16,294 are fully vaccinated (an increase of 206 in the past seven days). Another 1,653 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 206 more than last week — and 5,205 have chosen to receive a booster dose — 798 more than last week.
In Tioga County, N.Y., the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 6,911. The number of new cases in the county as of Dec. 7 was 281, while the number of active cases was reported as 335 — an increase of 89 since last week. Of the new cases, 120 were unvaccinated, 108 were vaccinated, 39 were children under the age of 12, and 14 had unknown vaccination statuses; only six cases were reported as hospitalized and two more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 27,365 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 246 in a week. Another 3,643 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine – an increase of 117.
Chemung County has seen 716 new cases in the past week, for a total of 13,627 since the pandemic began. The county currently has 675 active cases, an increase of 130 in a week. Of those active cases, 44 are hospitalized — an increase of five. Deaths in Chemung County attributed to COVID-19 have risen by five in the past seven days, for a pandemic total of 155.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 46,635 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 713 in a week — with another 6,116 having received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
