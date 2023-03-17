SAYRE — Students at H. Austin Snyder Elementary received a history lesson from several guest readers as America250PA brought its Keystone Classroom Initiative to the classrooms on Thursday.
America250PA Executive Director Cassandra Coleman shared that the organization is the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s commission that was charged with planning and coordinating all of the programming projects and events around the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.
“This today is actually part of our Keystone Classroom Initiative which is a storytelling and visitation program,” Coleman said. “We’re going to visit 50,000 Pennsylvania students by the time 2026 rolls around.”
Coleman shared that America250PA has gone into counties and invited county commissioners, state representatives, senators, elected officials, and community members to come into schools and be apart of the initiative by reading to students across the commonwealth.
The book being read is K is for Keystone: A Pennsylvania Alphabet, which Coleman shared is written and illustrated by a Pennsylvanian discussing different facts about Pennsylvania.
“We’ve also partnered with mascots across the commonwealth and they come in and distribute America250PA backpacks to all of the children,” Coleman said. “It includes an original America250PA designed coloring book, 50,000 boxes of crayons, 50,000 juice boxes, a pencil and a t-shirt.”
Coleman noted that all of the products in the bag have been donated including the crayons, which were donated by Crayola.
“It is amazing and just goes to the show the generosity of Pennsylvania businesses,” Coleman said.
Coleman added that America250PA views the initiative as teaching children about the 250th year at an age appropriate level.
“This is a way of creating a memory that they are going to actually remember,” she said. “We hope that in 50 years when the 300th rolls around, they’ll sit there as adults and think, ‘Wait, we were a part of the 250th’’.
Readers for kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms at the initiative included Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania State Representative Tina Pickett, Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko and John Sullivan, Bradford County Sheriff Clinton Walters, South Waverly Mayor Timothy Hickey, Sayre Mayor Henry Farley, and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Additionally, mascots Leo the Lion from King’s College and Elsie from Lackawanna College helped to hand out the bags of donated materials to the students.
America250PA shared that other treats were given from Pennsylvania product sponsors including the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General, The Hershey Company, Crayola, Utz Quality Foods, Inc., and Natural Food Group.
H. Austin Snyder Elementary Michelle Murrelle shared her thoughts on the Keystone Classroom Initiative.
“Important figures help us to make a connection between past and present and let the students realize just how important it is that they cannot only read, but apply what they read and it makes an event like reading that sometimes isn’t very exciting, very exciting,” she said. “It’s an exciting event for us to participate in so we’re very thankful. It’s a great event and we would do it again.”
Mayor of Sayre Henry Farley was happy to be a part of the initiative as he serves as the Bradford County Representative to America250PA.
“This was a great opportunity today because this school applied for this and got selected,” Farley said. “And I thought, ‘Wow, we’re the first event for America250PA in this whole end of the commonwealth’, which is another great thing and this was an opportunity to kick it off with these young kids.”
Farley added that a coloring contest will also be occurring within the schools of the commonwealth.
“It’s all about educating people and these young kids and instilling this in them,” Farley said. “We’re all about history and educating our kids and this was just a great opportunity to do it. It’s a great school, the kids were amazing. I read to a kindergarten class and a third grade class and the third grade class said that they felt like they learned a lot. It’s fun to get out in the schools and see our next generation.”
Pennsylvania State Representative Tina Pickett was elated to be included in the initiative.
“This is a very big mark coming up in Pennsylvania’s and United States history with 250 years since the forming of our government and it’s just so interesting to run the kids through all of these different places in Pennsylvania and the parts that make Pennsylvania a Keystone state,” she said. “I found it very interesting of third grade and how many questions they could answer. They already know a lot of the facts about these areas of Pennsylvania.”
America250PA shared that in total today in Bradford County, the program has reached about 350 kindergarten through fourth grade students and that H. Austin Snyder Elementary School was the sixth of 13 anticipated Keystone Classroom Initiative school visits throughout 2023.
