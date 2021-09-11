NORTH TOWANDA — After around three years of work, including a delay from COVID-19, and many more years of planning, Bradford County officially dedicated its new public safety center along Route 6 Thursday to two men who have been strong leaders with emergency operations in their communities and the county.
The building itself is named the John Mosser Public Safety Center in honor of the Canton Borough man who helped build up the county’s emergency operations to from 12 phones hanging on the wall in the basement of the SCI building to what it is today, as Commissioner Doug McLinko explained.
As part of the presentation McLinko showed Mosser the plaque that will adorn the building. Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller also presented Mosser with a flag that flew over the building earlier Thursday morning to commemorate the event.
According to McLinko, Mosser, a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam, joined the county as emergency management director in 1982.
“He was instrumental in getting our EMA office established,” said McLinko, who also highlighted how Mosser returned to the county around 10 years ago to help with the communications center when it was experiencing some troubles and “got everything going in the right direction.”
“John Mosser is one of the most incredible human beings that I’ve ever met,” said McLinko. “In the first responder community, he is an icon.”
The previous public safety building was dedicated in Mosser’s name in 2013. McLinko also noted how Mosser’s name now adorns the Canton Borough Municipal Building and one of the borough’s streets.
“This is quite an honor,” said McLinko. “Not a lot of us can say we have two buildings named in our honor, and I’ll be honest with you – there isn’t a more fitting man than John.”
“John is always willing to help us and his community. You can find John in the thick of it if there is any type of disaster affecting his borough or the county,” McLinko added. “We can never thank him enough for all he has done for us.”
The Emergency Operations Center inside the building was dedicated to former Bradford County Public Safety Director Robert Barnes, who helped with the planning process to make sure the new, state-of-the-art facility would cater to the needs of local emergency responders.
Barnes, who has spent more than 46 years in public safety, joined the county in November 2010 as emergency management coordinator and became the county’s public safety director in June 2011.
Then the September 2011 flood happened, which McLinko said left 2,400 homes in Bradford County destroyed or damaged.
“And there was mass panic,” said McLinko. “Many of you in EMA might remember, there were houses washed down, people getting rescued. This man and his leadership kept calm at all times through that whole event. He’s just been a real blessing to this county.”
“He was a person you wanted to have in charge when emergencies happened,” added Commissioner John Sullivan.
According to Sullivan, Barnes excelled at mentoring, providing training opportunities for his staff, and assisting the county’s firefighters.
Although Barnes said he is enjoying retirement, he remains involved in some training.
“I want to say thank you to the folks that are here and commissioners. … There were a lot of people who were working long and hard to make this building a reality,” said Barnes. “It’s an honor to be a part of it and this is going to serve everybody for a long, long time.”
Commissioners have previously how the building was paid for using Act 13 impact fee funding, which will keep its cost off the shoulders of taxpayers.
Hunt Engineers served as architects and engineers for the project while Welliver McGuire managed construction. Other contracts included Bishop Brothers Construction for site work, G.R. Noto Electrical Construction for electrical work, J.C. Orr & Son for general trades work, Silvertip for plumbing, and Master Mechanical Corporation for mechanical.
McLinko recognized these companies for their efforts.
Mosser called the finished building a “work of art” that’s been a long-time coming.
“The people deserve it,” he said. “ … We’ve got some good people manning it now, well trained. Things like that make a big difference when the time comes.”
